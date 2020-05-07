Despite most and in some cases, all of the 2020 soccer season not played this spring, the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association still came up with an all-state list, based on body of work over a high school career with coach’s nominations.
On the boys side, midfielder Jesus Capilla and goalkeeper Jacob Scheihing made the Class 6A boys team for Muskogee while forward Destiny Ladd got selected on the girls squad.
In 4A, where the bulk of the area schools are, Hilldale had three boys and a girl selected. Forward/midfielder Josh Triplett, goalkeeper Peyton Bennett and midfielder Eli Little along with center/back Anyie Serafin.
Fort Gibson had three boys and three girls. Goalkeeper Fisher Taylor, forward Cade Gorham and midfielder Alex McElmurry, and goalkeeper Mallory Baker, defender Emma Carter and midfielder McKenna Cantrell.
Wagoner got two boys and two girls — forward Ryan Dumond, midfielder/defender Hunter Jackson, midfielder Audrey Southern and forward Jordan Hatch.
Porter, the lone area team in 3A, got goalkeeper Bailey Robertson, midfielder Hallee Boyd and forward Brittany Brandon on the team.
For now, the OSCA All-State Games are scheduled for June 11-14 at a site still to be determined. The 6A games will be held on June 11 (girls 6 p.m. and boys 8 p.m.), 5A June 12 (6/8 p.m.), 4A June 13 (1/3 p.m.) and 3A June 14, 6/8 p.m.
Honorable mention all-state nods reported were Christopher Cumby and Christopher Pineda of Muskogee, Xan Hazen, Lindsey Hinkle, Maddie Cook and Alleigh Hazelwood of Fort Gibson and Steven Greer of Wagoner.
All-district
6A-4 boys: Senecca Collins, Omar Yahuiti,Jose Mejia, Henry Bribiesca, Muskogee.
6A-4 girls: Destiny Ladd, Layla Johnson, Kendra Dennis, Sahra Khajavi.
4A-4 boys: Pearson Weaver, Corbet Weaver, Hilldale; Jaxon Perdue, Connor Loepp, Rylee Davis, Jose Estrada, Fort Gibson; Hunter Jackson, Ryan Dumond, Steven Greer, Mikey Rice; Wagoner.
4A-4 girls: Bella McWilliams, Hagan Baccus, Emerson Glass, Hilldale; Zoey Whiteley, Albany Adair, Natalie Lee, Lindsey Hinkle, Fort Gibson; Jillian Strange, Harley Louviere, Emma Holmes, Jordan Hatch, Wagoner.
3A-4 girls: Madison Barnett, Natalie Perry, Charmayne Marshall, Aareonya Moore, Porter.
