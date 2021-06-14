Jose Estrada scored two goals Saturday as the East All-Staters beat the West 4-2 in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 4A boys game at Midwest City Carl Albert High School.
The three-time All-Phoenix MVP bound for Oral Roberts University scored his first goal from close-range in the 11th minute, deflecting it off the goalkeeper’s reach.
His second came off an assist from Hilldale’s Charlie Divelbiss.
Girls hoops
Recently the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association games were played at Mustang. Fort Gibson coach Chuck London led the East squad to a one-point win in which Kynzi London and Jordan Gann each had five points.
In ceremonies as reported earlier by the Phoenix, Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe got Junior High Coach of the Year and Eufaula’s Jeff Oliver got the Charles K. Heatly Award of merit.
Warner’s Jaylee Kindred was unable to play for the Small East due to injury.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games are in late July.
