Tuttle has been a thorn in the wrestling side of Wagoner for a while, especially in dual competition.
Friday night at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, Kaden Charboneau extracted one thorn, giving the area and the Bulldogs their only state title on the night at 182 pounds in the Class 4A division.
And he made his dad and coach, Micco Charboneau, a very happy guy.
“The only way this could be better is if it happened on Father’s Day,” the coach said.
Down 1-0 after an escape in the second period, Charboneau tied it an escape before his takedown with 1:27 to go made the difference in defeating Tuttle’s Sam Schmidt 3-2 at 182 pounds. Schmidt made it closer with an escape in the final minute.
“(All along the third period) I was just thinking score points, score points,” Kaden said. “Coaches were yelling at me, everyone was yelling at me.”
Charboneau finished his senior season at 27-1 with three decisions, including 8-1 over Adam Brown of Stilwell and Alex Johnson of Skiatook, 3-2 in the semifinals. In that match, it was a first-period takedown that made the difference.
Kaden was third at 160 a year ago.
“I’ve been quicker than the other guys I’ve wrestled since moving up to 82,” Kaden said.
And now, it’s off to wrestle somewhere, he hopes.
“I’ve been approached by a couple of schools but UCO is what I’m really wanting and they haven’t talked to me yet,” he said.
UCO coaches should be familiar with Kaden. It’s the second time Charbonneau can call himself a state champ in this school year. He was a linebacker on the Bulldogs’ football championship team that won on UCO’s home turf in December
To Kaden, there’s no comparison between accomplishments.
“This one by far,” he said. “Seeing my dad, he’s a happy man right now.”
Also for Wagoner, senior Braden Drake, the other finalist and a repeat finalist at that at 152, lost 5-1 to KJ Evans of Heritage Hall.
After a scoreless first period, Drake started on the bottom and got an escape for a 1-0 lead, but Evans responded with a takedown late in the period and tacked in three more points on an escape and takedown in the third.
Kaden Charboneau and Drake were also regional champs earlier this week. However, some others who were didn’t fare as well Friday.
Senior Logan Cole at 220 and junior Logan Sterling at 160 lost opening-round matches. Cole went out in two matches due to injury. Teammate Carson Wiley at 285 lost in the semifinals.
Also, Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards lost in the semis at 145 to runner-up Isaac Long of Skiatook. Edwards, a junior, finished 21-4, bouncing back to get an 8-6 decision against Michael McCracken of Heritage Hall.
Also for Fort Gibson, Toby West, another junior, finished third at 132. West pinned Jayden Whitlock of Grove in 4:37 to finish at 22-6.
For Wagoner, Braven Bowman wound up fourth at 126, the same place the senior took at 113 last year. Freshman Witt Edwards was fourth at 170.
Class 5A wrestled alongside 4A on Friday. The 3A and 6A finals are Saturday. Checotah and Warner qualified wrestlers in 3A. Muskogee missed qualifying in 6A.
Dual state is March 12-13, having been moved to the end of the season. Tuttle has won 11th consecutive titles. Wagoner, which lost in the semifinals last year and in the title battle in 2018, is undecided on whether it will go with several of his wrestlers starting baseball season next week, coach Charboneau said.
