KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bigger, faster, stronger.
Northeastern State football head coach J.J. Eckert tossed around those three words several times Tuesday at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Football Media Day at the Kansas City Convention Center.
It’s a step in the process of rebuilding a foundation for a struggling program that Eckert inherited in 2018.
The RiverHawks went winless in Eckert’s debut season in 2019, and as a program, have suffered through 24 consecutive losses.
COVID-19 put a stranglehold on NSU’s 2020 season, but there were benefits. Eckert was able to transform his roster’s physical appearance.
“We were able to get in the weightroom and get bigger, faster and stronger, and that’s a huge piece in this physical conference, the MIAA,” Eckert said. “I think there are a lot of things in that world where we were able to make a lot of progress last fall.
“I get asked a lot, ‘Are you guys better?’ Yeah, we’ve improved in a lot of areas. We’ve had a chance to change the roster a little bit. We’ve had a chance to get bigger, faster, stronger. But when it comes to winning football games, you’ve got to learn how to win football games.”
The RiverHawks also got glimpses of what 2021 might look like with a spring schedule that included scrimmages against Southeastern Oklahoma, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist, and an exhibition game at Tarleton State.
“I think it was important for us to have that outside competition,” Eckert said. “It was important for us to have that opportunity to kind of see exactly where we were at. We finished with a really good football team in Ouachita Baptist in our last scrimmage. I think it gave us a chance to see where we were at going into the summer and hopefully having a chance to change the culture into something we can really be proud of.”
Recruiting and establishing a culture are the biggest pieces of the process.
“I think the big thing is making sure you’re continuing to recruit the student athletes that you need to be competitive in this conference,” Eckert said. “That’s obviously the first thing, and we’ve got a really good group of individuals. I’m really proud of what the coaches have been able to recruit and develop.
“I think that’s where that culture has really, really got going in the right direction. We’re a young football team. We don’t have a ton of game reps coming back in a lot of areas, but we’ve got some guys that have been in the program, that are committed to the program, and have ultimately worked really hard to get where they’re at right now. I think when you start talking about that culture piece, that’s the one thing that I’m really probably the most proud of. We’ve been able to do a really good job as a football program to get the needle moving in the right direction.”
Two key pieces to the process were sitting on each side of Eckert Tuesday — veteran offensive lineman Madison Wrather and defensive lineman Damani Carter.
Wrather, recently named a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American, has 22 starts at left tackle and will help along an inexperienced offensive line. He’s one of five returning starters on offense.
“I’ve got to show the young guys how to do things right, how to practice and the mentality that they need to succeed,” Wrather said. “That’s my job, that’s what I can bring to the offensive line, and that’s what will help us improve the most offensively.”
Carter, who joined the program in 2019 after spending his previous four seasons at the University of Arkansas, was just settling in through four games before an ankle injury ended his season. He’s hungry to get back.
“Having to sit back for seven games and watch in a way I haven’t had to watch before, it really ignited a fire in me that I’ve never had before,” Carter said. “I understood that I love the game before, but having to sit back and watch on crutches, it brings a whole different perspective to how lucky I am to get to play.”
Eckert and the RiverHawks are two weeks out from beginning fall camp, and the season opener is Sept. 4 against Emporia State at Doc Wadley Stadium.
