The magic that was present for the Connors State Cowgirls on Thursday night in an upset win disappeared in a magician’s puff of smoke Friday night in the women’s NJCAA Region II Tournament semifinals at Muskogee High’s Rougher Village as they were drubbed by Northern-Enid 79-62.
The loss came just two weeks after the Cowgirls beat this same Jets team in the regular season finale 68-57 and finished Connors for the season at 18-12.
The tone for this game was set early on as the Cowgirls went nearly six minutes into the first quarter before scoring their first points as Northern jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and Connors was never able to catch up. The Jets led by 20 at halftime and 24 after three quarters.
“We were just never able to get into any kind of rhythm in the game and it is what it is,” said head coach Jamie Fisher. “But I told the girls after the game that this was not indicative of the kind of team we have been, and it doesn’t reflect the accomplishments of this team.”
The Cowgirls started the year with three sophomores but two quit the team early on and the Cowgirls were left with a group of freshmen around one sophomore to mold into a team which they did. After starting the year 11-1 the young group struggled through the conference schedule but still made their mark as the tournament’s seventh-seed in the upset win over Northern-Tonkawa on Thursday.
As if poor shooting was not enough of a problem in the game, the Cowgirls lost their leading scorer “Yoni” Releford early in the fourth quarter after she was called for an intentional foul in the second quarter and then a technical foul early in the fourth quarter resulting in her ejection from the game.
Freshman Carrigan Hill led the scoring for the Cowgirls with 15 points, Releford had 12 before her departure while Samantha Shanks and Kylie Eubanks had 10 points each. Lakysia Johnson with 19 points was one of four Jets in double figures.
“This is a really special group for me,” said an emotional Fisher after the game. “They overcame adversity and inexperience to mold into an excellent team and I’m proud of what they accomplished.”
If there is a silver lining in all of this for Connors, it’s that they lose only one sophomore so this group of freshmen will return next season with that valuable year of experience under their belt.
The Jets (17-8) will move into the championship game on Saturday afternoon against defending Region II champ and regular season champs this year Murray State at 4 p.m. Before that, it will be the men’s title game at 2 p.m. pitting Western State against Seminole with the winners of those games going on the national tournaments next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.