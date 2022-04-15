Spencer Rattler describes transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina as getting out of a toxic situation. The quote comes from a feature story on Rattler from ESPN’s Chris Low, posted on Friday and ahead of South Carolina’s spring game Saturday.
“A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler told ESPN. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new.
“Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”
Rattler was benched in the Texas game where Caleb Williams led the Sooners to a comeback win. Williams replaced Rattler as the starter. Rattler entered the portal and wound up under former OU assistant Shane Beamer, who was on staff for three seasons (2018-20) including two with Rattler.
Tight end Austin Stogner, who transferred to South Carolina with Rattler, particularly acknowledged the uncertainty, particularly around Bedlam week and the surfacing of LSU rumors connecting Riley to the then-coaching vacancy there.
“It was weird, all the LSU rumors, and Coach Riley never addressed them,” Stogner told Low. “It became a distraction for that last game.
“But there was nothing about USC until we were all in the meeting. He kept it under wraps. It's hard to believe it all happened in 12 hours like he said.”
Stogner entered the portal and landed at South Carolina first. He reached out to Rattler, who had already decided he was leaving Oklahoma.
"He was like, 'Spence, man, this place is going to be special. I'm telling you, think about it,'" Rattler said, recalling his conversation with Stogner, a former four-star recruit at tight end who was also heavily pursued in the portal and visited Ohio State and Iowa State. "So I took my time, and he was right. This is where I needed to be."
