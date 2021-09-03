EUFAULA — The season opener for the Eufaula Ironheads could best be described as a tale of two halves Friday night.
But it was the second half that cost Eufaula in a 34-27 loss to the Vian Wolverines at Paul Bell Stadium.
The offense and defense were working for the Ironheads, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, in the first half. Eufaula took the opening kick and put together a 16-play drive with Luke Adcock diving in from a yard out to make it 6-0. Adcock finished the night 14-of-22 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 102 yards and a score.
Vian, ranked No. 7 in 2A, answered with a seven-play drive of their own capped by a Diego Ramos toss to Dakota Briggs for a 7-6 lead.
Eufaula answered with a 29-yard toss from Adcock to Bryce Newby for a touchdown and followed on the next possession with a one yard run by Ontario Ellen. Vian managed two field goals from Noah Mendoza and entered the half trailing 20-13.
The third quarter belonged to the Wolverines.
Vian scored on its first possession on a three-play drive that was all Desean Mays. Mays carried each play totaling 65 yards, capping it with a a two-yard jaunt to the end zone.
Vian scored on their next two possessions. The second score was set up on a short field after a bad snap by Eufaula set up the Wolverines at the Ironhead 20. One play later and Mays was in the end zone.
Vian’s next score was a methodical drive form their own 20 and covered 12 plays. The Wolverines were aided by two pass interference penalties on the drive. Ramos capped the drive with a four-yard toss to Fysher Brooks for the touchdown.
“It was a great game, a fan’s game,” said Eufaula coach Larry Newton. “We went into halftime with a lead and came out in the second half and went in to a barrage of injuries just real quick. We lost our defensive tackle our nose guard and another tackle.
“When we were putting in freshman and sophomores it showed, especially against a team like Vian.”
Eufaula tried to make a comeback. With 7:46 left the Ironheads put together a 10-play drive capped by a four-yard run by Ellen and cut the lead to 34-27. The defense forced a Vian punt but the ensuing drive for Eufaula ended on a fourth-and-7 that the Ironheads only picked up six yards.
