CHECOTAH — In the battle of McIntosh County basketball at the end of 2022 portion of the schedule, the Eufaula Ironheads got off to a slow start but came alive in the second half to pull away from the Checotah Wildcats 47-31 Thursday at the Checotah Event Center.
Checotah (1-4) jumped out to an 8-4 lead after a slow first quarter, but Eufaula tied the score at 8-8 midway through the second quarter as the Wildcats went nearly 10 minutes without scoring, and took the lead for good at the end of the half at 12-10.
The Ironheads slowly pulled away in the second half, taking advantage of Checotah fouls and getting into the 1-and-1 late in the third quarter but the lead was still just three points at 27-24 after three quarters.
However, Eufaula (2-2) scored 10 unanswered points to open the fourth quarter and were never in trouble after that.
“The story of the game tonight was rebounding and defense,” said Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver. “We did a great job to hold them to just 31 points on their home floor and I think we probably doubled them up in rebounding.
“We graduated 93 percent of our offense last year and just have a couple of starters back with a couple of freshmen in the rotation, and these guys are just stepping up and trusting our schemes and we have such great chemistry on this team.
Talon Weaver led the scoring for the Ironheads with 12 points and Riley Morgan added 11.
Girls: Eufaula, 50, Checotah 40
In a rough-and-tumble, turnover- plagued contest , the Lady Ironheads pulled away in the second quarter and then weathered a couple of Checotah late runs to score the victory.
Allie Anderson paced Eufaula with 19 points. The junior, who missed last year due to a knee injury, was noticeably struggling in the later stages of the game and then went down late in the game re-injuring her knee and had to be helped off the court.
“It’s hard when you play a game, take a week off and play another and take some time off and it’s been hard for her to get in playing shape just yet,” said Eufaula coach Nick Yarbrough.
“You can run in practice but it’s nothing like playing in a game, especially in a big rivalry game like this. And you could see her pressing in that final quarter. It’s unfortunate that she was hurt again but I’m hoping the holiday break will give her time to get back.”
Both teams suffered turnover problems in different halves. The Lady Wildcats had 21 turnovers in the first half which enabled the Ironheads to take a 29-17 lead at halftime. But then Eufaula turned around and had 14 turnovers in the second half.
The Lady Ironheads led from the start with their widest lead at 13 points late in the third quarter. But Checotah battled back to get within five at 37-32 with 5:45 left to play. Then, Eufaula scored six unanswered points over the next minute to bump the lead back to 11 points and Checotah would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“They punched us in the mouth in that second half and made a run and I knew they would being at home in a big rivalry and so I had to calm our girls down and tell them we just need to weather the storm and we’ll come out on the other side just fine,” said Yarbrough.
Eufaula had a big edge at the foul line in the second half hitting 6-of-11, while Checotah did not go to the line in the final period.
Besides Anderson, Kambry Williams had 14 points for Eufaula (3-1) while JaiCee Lester and Aiyanna Brewer had eight points each for Checotah (1-5).
