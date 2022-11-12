EUFAULA — Amidst the cold wind and blowing snow, the Eufaula Ironheads battled both the elements and themselves, and in the end barely eked out a 14-12 victory over the Henryetta Knights in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Paul Bell Stadium.
Eufaula’s offense sputtered like the snow — which did not accumulate — throughout most of the game, and the Ironheads (10-1) had to rely on a defensive stop on a two-point conversion to seal the deal.
Eufaula was leading 14-6 with less than three minutes to play when the Knights marched 61 yards in 20 seconds to pull within two points. Norman Brady found Nick Hudson for a 56-yard throw and catch to set the Knights (5-6) up at the Ironhead 5-yard line and Hudson rambled in from there to pull the Knights within two.
On the two-point try out of the shotgun, Eufaula’s defense held the Knights out of the end zone on a run up the middle into a scrum of multiple tacklers. Henryetta then attempted an onside kick but it was recovered by the Ironheads.
“I think they beat us in every phase of the game except the scoreboard,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton. “And that’s the one that matters.”
Eufaula trailed early in the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Hudson but answered in the second quarter on a 42-yard scamper by Kaden Bumgarner.
The Ironheads used the fleet feet of quarterback Luke Adcock in the third and fourth quarter to score the winning touchdown. On the nine play drive, Adcock rushed six times for 30 yards and scored on a four yard scamper.
“We had a few guys sick this week and that kinda messed with our timing a little bit, but we have to have somebody besides Luke to step up and play,” added Newton.
Adcock finished the night with 125 yards rushing on 19 carries and completed five of 14 passes for 93 yards.
The Ironhead defense held Henryetta without any passing yards in the first half and only gave up the 56 yards on one play in the second half and limited the run game to 98 yards rushing. The Ironheads were flagged eight times for 80 yards in penalties.
Eufaula continues in the playoffs next week when it faces Claremore Sequoyah, a 48-15 winner over Sperry.
eufaula 14, henryetta 12
henryetta6006 — 12
eufaula0707 — 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS-Nick Hudson one run (2 pt fail), 2:56.
Second Quarter
EHS-Kaden Bumgarner 42 run (Bryan Lynn kick), 7:49.
Fourth Quarter
EHS-Luke Adcock four run (Lynn kick), 10:50.
HHS- Hudson five run (2 pt fail). 2:23.
TEAM STATS
HHSEHS
First downs69
Rushes-Yards30-9838-174
Passing Yards5693
Passes C-A-I3-14-05-14-0
Punts-Avg.7-354-48
Fumbles-lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-408-80
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: EHS-Luke Adcock 19-125 (TD), Kaden Bumgarner 3-61 (TD). HHS, Nick Hudson 21-62 (2 TD).
Passing: HHS, Brady Norman 3-14-0-56. EHS, Luke Adcock 5-14-0-93.
Receiving: HHS, Nick Hudson 1-56. EHS, Brett Pippenger 2-25, Kaden Bumgarner 2-26, Taylen Shade 2-25.
