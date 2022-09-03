EUFAULA — A top-10 matchup to open the season will let a coach know where his team is and what needs work.
The battle between Class 2A No. 4 Eufaula and fifth-ranked Vian went the Wolverines’ way in a 40-26 victory at Paul Bell Stadium on Friday night as the defending 2A semifinalist Ironheads dropped their season opener.
But their coach was pleased with the performance.
“I keep saying we have game experience but we don’t have starting game experience,” said Eufaula coach Larry Newton. “It’s different than coming in to a game in the second half versus actually starting the game.”
The Ironheads (0-1) got on the board first with a touchdown on their first series. Four tosses by Luke Adcock sandwiched around two rushes by Gavin Watkins moved the ball to the Wolverines 4-yard line. Adcock managed to score from four yards out and Eufaula was up 7-0.
“That opening drive was a really solid drive for our offense,” added Newton.
Then things went awry.
Vian (1-1), which lost on week zero to Washington, scored on the next possession on a 23-yard pass play from Diego Ramos to DeSean Mays, then the Wolverine defense capitalized on a Eufaula turnover. Gage Carlton picked up the loose ball and rambled 60 yards to put Vian up 12-7.
“Our wheels fell off a little bit and a good team like Vian will take advantage of that,” added Newton.
Vian added two more scores in the second quarter on plays by Ramos. The first was a four-yard scamper to put the Wolverines up 18-7 and on the next possession, Ramos found Mays for a 54-yard throw and catch and the Vian lead ballooned to 26-7.
Eufaula was able to scratch their way back to within eight points in the second half. Adcock scored on a five-yard run and added a 41-yard toss to Brett Pippenger to cut the lead to 26-19. Adcock finished the night completing 15 passes on 22 attempts for 205 yards and a touchdown and on the ground amassed 67 yards rushing on eight carries.
“I’m proud of the effort we gave. In the first half we faced a lot of adversity but I was proud coming out in the second half and just saying let’s go get this done,” said Adcock. “My timing with the receivers is something we work on and will have to keep working on every day. We have one receiver coming back and it’s tough week one, but we’ll get there.”
Vian added a score on a 25-yard run by Mays while Eufaula answered with a the second Adcock score on a 38-yard scamper but the Wolverines were able to cap it on a 15-yard toss from Ramos to Dakota Briggs.
Eufaula returns to action next Friday when they travel to Tahlequah Sequoyah.
