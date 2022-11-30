Former Oklahoma Sooner and NFL great ane Eufaula native Dewey Selmon was among three announced as a 2022 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductee on Wednesday.
Selmon, a two-time All-American defensive lineman, starred for Barry Switzer’s Sooners from 1972-75, helping them to national titles his last two seasons.
Selmon is also one of three former Sooners on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the others being linebacker Rocky Calmus and quarterback Josh Heupel. That announcement will be made in 2023.
