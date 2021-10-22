EUFAULA — The Eufaula Ironheads used all three phases of football to jump out to 21-point lead in the first quarter, then ran away from the Idabel Warriors for a 49-20 victory at Paul Bell Stadium on Friday night.
The win improves Eufaula’s win streak in District 2A-6 to 25 straight games in moving to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.
After a three-and-out by the Ironhead offense, the defense, ranked third in Class 2A in scoring, provided the first spark on the first offensive play for the Warriors.
Started their first series at his own 41 yard line, Warrior quarterback Waylon Phillips dropped back to set up a screen pass but instead found the Ironheads’ Johnny Burton. Burton snatched the ball and rambled 41 yards for the score.
“That’s his third interception at the d line spot and two times he’s taken it back for a touchdown,” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton. “We all love Johnny Burton, he’s a great kid and comes to work everyday.”
Burton loved the moment.
“It felt good. I mean it’s not my first one but it feels good being the first one to score and especially being a lineman,” said Burton. “I saw that I got through the line easy and half the time when you get through easy and the lineman are leaving, it’s a screen.
“When I went back I was sitting there and I looked at him and I was like ‘is he really going to throw it to me’ and he threw it and hit me straight in my chest and I took it and scored.”
The Ironhead offense was next in line. After forcing an Idabel punt, Eufaula took over at their own 4-yard line and put together a seven-play drive.
The Ironheads used the fleet feet of Matt Stover and a toss from Luke Adcock to Khelil Deere to move to the Warrior 28. The drive was capped on a 28-yard scramble by Adcock.
“Start fast is what we keep telling them. When you start getting into the playoffs you have to start fast,” said Newton. “We got points on offense and defense and special teams and that was our first 21 points.”
The special teams did not want to be left out of the scoring party.
Again, the Ironhead defense forced a punt by the Warriors, this time from the Idabel 31. The punt traveled to the Ironhead 35 where it was taken by the speedy Deere.
Deere wasted no time in finding the seam up the middle and raced 65 yards for the third Eufaula touchdown in the opening quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same for Eufaula.
Adcock started the scoring in the second quarter on a five-yard run. He then found Deere for a 47-yard toss for a score followed by a Stover 10-yard carry for a touchdown to make the score 42-0.
Adcock finished the night with 144 yards passing on four completions against seven attempts and two touchdowns and added 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Stover toted the rock 13 times for 100 yards and a score.
Idabel found the end zone late in the second quarter on a 75-yard scamper by freshman Ravian Larry to end the shutout bid. Larry would score another touchdown in the third quarter while Phillips tossed a pair of touchdowns to Matrial Lopez, one a 17-yarder and the other for 32 yards.
“Our JV kids have got some work to do. We gave up those late scores but they are young and need the experience,” added Newton.
Eufuala returns to action next Friday at Valliant with a district title decider the following week against Antlers.
Eufaula 49, Idabel 28
Idabel 0 6 6 16 —28 Eufaula21 21 7 0 — 49
Scoring summary
First Quarter
EHS-Johnny Burton 41 yard interception (Bryan Lynn kick), 10:24
EHS-Luke Adcock 28 run (Lynn kick), 3:09
EHS-Khelil Deere 65 yard punt return (Lynn kick), :22
Second quarter
EHS-Adcock 5 run (Lynn kick), 11:08
EHS-Deere 47 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick), 9:42
EHS-Matt Stover 10 run (Lynn kick), 6:22
HIS-Ravian Larry 75 run (kick fail), :35
Third quarter
EHS-Deere 46 pass from Adcock (Lynn kick) 8:16
IHS-Larry 1 run (Larry run), :55
Fourth quarter
IHS- Matiral Lopez 17 pass from Waylon Phillips (Johnny Torres run), 8:48
IHS-Lopez 32 pass from Phillips (Torres run) :35
Team Stats
EHS IHS
First downs 8 7
Rushes-Yards 19-171 23-203
Passing Yards 144 78
Passes C-A-I 4-7-03-16-1 Punts-Avg. 1-40 7-32
Fumbles-lost 3-30-0
Penalties-Yards 8-80 9-66
Individual leaders
Rushing: EHS- Matt Clover 13-100 TD; I HS Ravian Larry 17-191 2 TD Passing: EHS- Luke Adcock 4-7-0 144 2 TD; I HS Waylon Phillips 3-16-1 78
Receiving: EHS- Khelil Derre 3-139 2 TD; I HS Matrial Lopez 2-49 2 TD
