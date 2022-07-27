TAHLEQUAH – The baseball journey continues for Brock Reller, who is now a member of the State College Spikes in the Major League Draft League.

Reller inked a contract with the Spikes and reported to the Pennsylvania squad on July 19.  The Grand Forks, N.D. native has played in four games with a pair of doubles and five walks. 

He recently completed his collegiate career this spring as one of six consensus All-Region selections and just one of two consensus All-Americans for the NSU baseball program.  Additionally, Reller was the D2CAA Central Region Player of the Year and was Co-Player of the Year from the MIAA.

Reller came to Tahlequah using his fifth and final year of eligibility in 2022, shattering the program and MIAA single-season mark for home runs with 28 and set the NSU season mark with 87 RBI, beating the previous record by 18.  

The MLB Draft League is a collegiate summer baseball league that began play in 2021. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer's MLB draft.

