A day of celebration including a  three-on-three basketball tournament is slated for  Rotary Park, from 1-4 p.m., Saturday.

The featured guest for the day of food, music, entertainment and other activities is   Muskogee alum, McDonald’s All-American and WNBA first-round draft pick Aaliyah Wilson, currently of the Indiana Fever. The WNBA is on the outset of an Olympics break.

Wilson recently recovered from a knee injury and has appeared in four games for the Fever after being drafted out of Texas A&M earlier this year. 

Wilson helped Muskogee to three consecutive state tournaments.

To register for the tournament, contact Shartese McHenry, (918) 636-0271. Sponsored by Mayor Marlon Coleman.

