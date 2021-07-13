A day of celebration including a three-on-three basketball tournament is slated for Rotary Park, from 1-4 p.m., Saturday.
The featured guest for the day of food, music, entertainment and other activities is Muskogee alum, McDonald’s All-American and WNBA first-round draft pick Aaliyah Wilson, currently of the Indiana Fever. The WNBA is on the outset of an Olympics break.
Wilson recently recovered from a knee injury and has appeared in four games for the Fever after being drafted out of Texas A&M earlier this year.
Wilson helped Muskogee to three consecutive state tournaments.
To register for the tournament, contact Shartese McHenry, (918) 636-0271. Sponsored by Mayor Marlon Coleman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.