Elexis Watson is capping her collegiate career on a high note.
Starting in all 56 games in her super senior season Watson leads the Rogers State Hillcalts with a /.362 batting average with 12 home runs and 26 RBIs, gainikng second-team All-MIAA honors and the Gold Glove winner at first base.
Last week she was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, a group including the MIAA, Great American and Northern Sun Intercollegiate conferences. The Allied Health major has the qualifying GPA of 3.30 or higher. The All-American academic list will be released in June.
But before that, there’s this Super Regional outing starting Thursday at Claremore against Central Oklahoma. Game one of the Super Regional is set for 6:30 p.m., with game two on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Rogers State (51-10) wrapped a 4-1 run in the NCAA D2 Regionals with two wins over Minnesota State, 4-0 in the final after an 8-2 win over 15 innings. In the latter game, Watson had a two-run home run.
Watson elected to use her COVID-provided year of eligiblity after returning in 2021 to gaine first-team All-MIAA and second team All-Region. That came after the 2020 season was canceled 28 games in.
Watson started her career at Southeastern Oklahoma. She was an honorable mention D2 All-American in 2018, a first-team All-Region selection and GAC Freshman of the Year.
Watson was All-Phoenix in both fastpitch and slowpitch in every season at Muskogee High School, which earned her Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
