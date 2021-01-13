Texas A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson was named the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball co-player of the week Tuesday.
Wilson scored 18 points in A&M’s 77-60 win over then-No. 10 Kentucky then scored a career-high 27 on Sunday in the Aggies’ 74-73 win at then-No. 13 Arkansas. She shared the honor with South Carolina’s Myra Gordon — it is also her first-career POW honor.
Wilson, a 2016 Muskogee grad and McDonald’s All-American her senior season in high school, returned last season from an ACL injury. She signed with Arkansas but transferred to Texas A&M, sitting out a season.
Wilson leads the team with 15.0 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Aggies, 12-0 and ranked No. 7 in the both the AP and Coaches polls, are one win away from their best start in program history with a trip to LSU on Thursday.
