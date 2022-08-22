Aaliyah Wilson’s professional basketball career is headed for Europe.
Wilson, a McDonald’s All-American and two-time All-Phoenix MVP while at Muskogee High, made the announcement on her Facebook page Monday.
Wilson was an honorable mention All-American at Texas A&M after battling through injuries there. She was a first-round draft pick traded in the 2021 draft to the Indiana Fever and played 13 games in her rookie season, but was released prior to the start of this season.
Wilson mentioned this being a time of rejuvenation physically and mentally to prepare for her next step.
“As I step into this next phase in my life I’m thankful for this time because the knowledge and love I obtained is more valuable than I could ever express," her message said. "My next step is going to go play in Belgium during the fall/winter and I am more than thankful for the support and love that has been shown continuously. This is just the beginning but just know I appreciate you guys and I’m going to forever show love and represent for my state, my city, and my people.”
Wilson could not be reached for additional comment.
Eurobasket.com lists her as having joined Basket Namur Capitale in the Belgium city of Namur for the 2022-23 season.
