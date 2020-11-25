Stacy McGee’s hiatus away from an NFL roster is over.
The forrmer Muskogee High and Oklahoma Sooner defensive lineman was picked up Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals, according to online reports.
McGee (6-3, 341), who hasn’t played in a game since late 2019, was one of three defensive linemen added to the Cardinals’ practice squad after injuries to Jordan Phillips and Leki Fotu have the pair on injured reserve.
A sixth-round pick by Oakland in the 2013 draft, McGee played for the Raiders (2013-16) before signing a five-year deal with Washington in 2017. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the 2018 season while recovering from core muscle surgery. In March 2019, McGee was released by Washington and signed with Carolina in November last season and was on the roster for the final four games.
In all, McGee has appeared in 79 games in his career and has 118 tackles, 75 solo, with 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 quarterback hits.
