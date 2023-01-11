Muskogee native and MHS ex Victor Williams’ boxing career suffered a setback over the weekend.
The football and track standout in high school who went on to play college football at Dartmouth and now lives in Washington, D.C., ruptured his Achilles while sparring on Saturday. He had a welterweight fight scheduled as part of a card Feb. 18 at the Maryland Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.
Williams, nicknamed “Vicious” in the ring — his nickname in high school was “Smoke” — who is 4-0 all with knockouts, announced he had surgery on social media Wednesday. He will be out a year, he said in his post.
Williams operates a gym in Capitol Heights, Maryland.
