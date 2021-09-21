Former Muskogee Lady Rougher standout Kelsey McClure is on another European basketball tour, this time in a league in Finland.
McClure signed in late August with Torpan Pojat out of Helsinki, Finland and is part of the Korisliiga League, the top women’s league in Finland. She just finished her third season in with the St. Louis Surge of the Global Women’s Basketball Association, where this year they were runners-up.
McClure played collegiately at Central Arkansas and then Arkansas Tech after a career at Muskogee in which she wound up as the All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player her senior season, 2013.
It’s her second trip to Europe for pro ball. One of the better point guards in the GWBA, McClure will hold down that spot in Finland.
“They reached out to me directly saying they had been watching me this summer from the league,” she said. “The coach enjoyed my court vision, my aggressiveness and ability to get to the basket and also knock down shots. He loved the way I played and my ability to make a play on any given possession.”
She played two years in France for Team Carmaux out of Toulouse, a city in the southern part of France near the border with Spain.
Her cultural adjustment has been smooth.
“It is more of an Americanized area. so many people speak English here and I am able to find most of the things I need here at the store,” McClure said.
Her season begins Oct. 2.
