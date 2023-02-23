Things are finally going well for J’mari Davis.
Hampered by bad luck and to an extent some bad decisions, Davis has seen the lows at just 24 years of age. But that all may be changing with his signed contract that in a few weeks will put him in Germany playing the stateside version of football as a wide receiver and return specialist on the Augsburg Raptors.
It wasn’t easy finding that open door for football beyond his days at Muskogee High, where he graduated in 2017, living with his MHS teammate and best friend Travon Hughes after his mom moved to Austin, Texas.
He signed with Fort Hays State and after a redshirt freshman season, had a 37-yard touchdown reception that keyed a 20-16 comeback win against Central Missouri and averaged 31.7 yards per kick return before a season-ending knee injury in week two. He transferred to Northeastern A&M and tried to resurrect his career there, but to no avail due to COVID-19.
He would jump on with the semipro Tulsa Gators and had an outstanding rookie year there both statistically and health-wise — enough to kindle the fire for pursuing a dream he never fully abandoned.
Despite the semi-pro label, the Gators don’t compensate players. Davis worked as a third-shift picker for Amazon. Off the field, he also had the responsibility of being a dad to Aaliyah, now 5, who was born when he played at Fort Hays.
It’s a connection he admits he hasn’t always done right by. He and the mom parted ways two years ago.
“Financially I wasn’t always smart with her. I was inconsistent, and even after Fort Hays I wasn’t,” he said. “I didn’t understand that then, but I never saw the big picture until a few months ago.”
It took him losing everything — his house, his car and consequently, his job, being unable to get from Muskogee to Tulsa to work.
That’s when his uncle came into the picture.
Donald Wallace is a Muskogee native and a graduate of now-closed Boynton-Moton High School. He’s a retired 25-year veteran of the Marine Corps, retiring as master sargeant. When his dad was diagnosed with cancer, he found himself making regular trips here from his home in Jacksonville, N.C., to help his sister, Davis’ aunt, with his dad’s care.
One of those trips connected Wallace with J’mari.
“I’ve known J’mari all along and followed him in high school but being away in the military, we weren’t just real close,” he said. “On one trip home I heard him talk about a tryout in Nashville and how he wasn’t going because he didn’t have a car.”
What followed was a seven-hour roundtrip, Wallace driving, and a lot of catching up between the two men.
Wallace learned a lot.
First, there was his witness to Davis’ 40-yard dash time.
“He’s at the tryout and he runs a 4.29 in 100 degree heat,” he said. “He runs it a second time and it’s a 4.27.”
Speed is a desirable trait for a wide receiver and return man. But through five tryouts with various teams including ones in Arena Football and the Canadian Football League — that perhaps being the best deal with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders — something wasn’t connecting.
“I ran the best 40, and I just think it’s been a background thing,” Davis said. “Others went to D1 or D2 schools and finished. I didn’t finish.”
On the way back to Oklahoma, the talk between uncle and nephew got deeper.
“For seven hours back home I listened to how he’d been evicted from his house, lost his car, and my sister taking him in at the house and I’m thinking, I knew listening that he had something that needed to be unleashed,” Wallace said. “Like I said we hadn’t been around each other much, but it’s like this, boosters aren’t there for the whole journey of the spaceship, they’re there to help them get where it’s going. And that’s kind of where I saw myself.”
The talk turned spiritual.
“I told him the first thing anyone needs is a relationship with God. The second is with self,” Wallace recalled. “If you don’t love yourself, you can’t dish out what you don’t have. I told him as men we are the thermostat of our family. Everything and everyone around us adjusts to the thermostat.”
Wallace paid for one tryout in Denton, Texas, in November for a European regional professional league.
Opportunity seized, and conquered.
Same type 40 ran as before.
“They didn’t care about background, whether you were D1 or D2, it didn’t matter,” Davis said. “They saw what they saw.”
The league runs from April to the championship game in August. It’s a start, and it will require him being further apart from Aaliyah than he’s ever been.
His uncle helped him see through that too.
“He had to go years without seeing his kids. That’s harder than just money, but it was what he had to do in the military,” Davis said. “He made that sacrifice and God isn’t going to forget that sacrifice.
“When she came into the world I wanted her everything I didn’t and couldn’t have, like to have the biggest house, the biggest yard and a dad that’s always there when she sleeps and wake up and be there to show her real love because I never had that in life or had my dad. It’s something I wanted to change for her but I was going about it the wrong way. I’m all in on making this work so she can have all those things.”
Sometimes, as Uncle Donald noted, it just takes some boosters to get the rocket on its course.
“You don’t always know how much you were there for a person in a time of need until they come back and tell you,” Wallace said. “I told him, ‘one day you’ll be able to tell your story of struggle and coming through it and you might be there to help someone else.’”
