ARLINGTON, Texas — Seth Littrell’s appearance with two players at the 2022 Conference USA Football Media Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday marked his program’s final time at the CUSA preseason event before moving to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
However, the Muskogee native who has been UNT’s head coach since 2015 and is 37-38 overall, wasn’t exactly sentimental about the Mean Green’s final CUSA media day. “I haven’t even focused on it and haven’t thought about it,” Littrell said.
“I know we’ve been in Conference USA, we’re in Conference USA right now and it’s been a great league for us. It’s been a lot of great competition, great coaches and great players. My focus is on fall camp and Week Zero (on August 27), which is UTEP, a great opponent on the road.”
However, as he prepares to embark on his seventh season in Denton, he realizes how much the college football landscape has changed since he took the job in December 2015, especially in terms of recruiting.
“It’s just different, it’s year-round (now). We all have to adjust and adapt to the different rules. It went from being February to now you get the December period to where you can sign your guys,” Littrell said. “A lot of years we’ve been fooled by that December maybe having one or two (scholarships) left. Now, you’re starting to recruit guys for over a year and a half.
“We didn’t get done with this signing class until June. It’s a longer period. Year in and year out in recruiting you truly don’t know exactly what you need until after the season. You don’t know what you’re going to need, what you’re going to lose or gain, so it’s kind of a revolving door trying to evaluate your roster and making sure you handle it the right way.”
Another big change for Littrell and his fellow coaches has been the NCAA’s introduction of allowing student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) in July 2021. And even as NIL’s one-year anniversary has come and gone, the rules on it still vary from state-to-state, a source of consternation for many coaches and programs.
“I’m not against it. If it helps players, that and the transfer rules, that’s good. The biggest thing is just being on the same playing field,” Littrell said. “That’s the biggest thing with NIL I’m a little bit uncomfortable with because each state has their own regulations about how you can go about NIL.
“In Texas, we’re allowed to educate. We’re not allowed to set these things up and do these deals. It’s out of our hands. In some states, we would be able to talk to them, give them offers, or whatever. It’s just different. I wish that everybody in the country was on the same playing field, but again that’s up to legislation, which I don’t know how much they’re getting right anyway.”
The NCAA introduced the transfer portal in October 2018, allowing student-athletes intending to transfer to put their names into a database and then be contacted by any interested coaches or programs, another thing Littrell has seen introduced into the sport since becoming a head coach.
In August 2022, the NCAA is expected to further tweak the portal, likely removing limits on how many times a student-athlete can transfer, further testing the roster management skills of coaches across the country.
“You have to evolve every year. You’re always learning and growing whether it’s the staff, players or overall, as a program,” Littrell said. “Looking back to year one, it’s amazing how much I thought I knew that I didn’t, but I got a lot of great people around me with a lot of experience, some guys who have been head coaches who continue to help me grow.”
However, not everything has changed since he took over at UNT, like one core concept at the heart of every successful coach which hasn’t changed at all over the past almost seven years.
“This is still a people business. I think it always has been a people business,” Littrell said. “Yes, it’s coaching and it’s playing and it’s a sport, but you have to build those great relationships.”
And at the heart of those strong relationships between player and coach is the culture of mutual respect which he has fostered since coming to Denton, a climate where open communication between coaches and players is not only encouraged but welcomed.
“Our job is to mentor and help these young men grow to become better fathers, husbands, better in the community, better football players and develop them,” Littrell said. “But it’s amazing how much these young men have taught me as well. I’m always growing. These 18 to 22 or 23-year-olds are teaching me just as much as I’m teaching them.”
Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.