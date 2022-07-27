Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 92F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.