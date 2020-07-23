Muskogee High ex Jamie Voegeli captured the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship on Thursday, winning his semifinal and final match at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Voegeli, who now lives in Tulsa, beat Jaxon Dowell of Edmond 1 up in the semifinal then faced Charlie Jackson of Norman in the title match, winning that 3 and 1.
Voegeli trailed Dowell, who is bound for the University of Oklahoma, by a hole on the tee of the par-3 17th when the Edmond golfer bogeyed his final two holes.
Saying he hadn’t played two rounds of golf three days in a row since his days at Missouri Southern, Voegeli birdied four of the first seven holes against Jackson and had a three-hole lead at the halfway point. Jackson closed it to one through 12, Voegeli regained control with a 25-foot birdie to win the 13th, then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 15th for a three-shot lead with three to play.
Semifinals
Charlie Jackson, Norman def. Tyler Hunt, Tulsa, 19 Holes
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa def. Jaxon Dowell, Edmond, 1 up
Finals
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa def. Charlie Jackson, Norman, 3&1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.