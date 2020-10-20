The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officially added a week 11 for every team in the state that so chooses to join an open-playoff field.
The decision, which was brought on by the increasing number of COVID-19 game cancellations that have impacted the district standings of schools, was made in consultation with the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association leadership.
Just as in the current first-round structure, all teams in a district will cross over to play games against teams in the same district as they would under normal circumstances, except that instead of a seeds 1-4, 2-3, 3-2 or 4-1 assignment, those would expand to include all teams in an 1-8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5 scenario. Classes with districts containing six teams instead of eight would allow the top two teams a bye in the added round with seeds 3-6 and 4-5 playing each other.
Schools may opt out of the first round. Those opponents would receive a bye.
Once the playoffs begin, games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will result in a forfeiture of the afflicted school. If a team wins a playoff game but then cannot play the next game due to COVID-19, the team they beat will be given the option to replace that team in the playoff bracket.
The lone game not subject to a forfeit is the state championship games, meaning No. 1 Wagoner won't have to experience a repeat in Class 4A that they did back in 1945 when a flu epidemic at the school made the Bulldogs forfeit the championship game against Woodward.
The extra week means both divisions in Class 6A will use the bye week prior to the title game to absorb the added round of games and finish as scheduled on Dec. 4 or 5. Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and C will finish the second weekend of December and 2A and A the third weekend of December.
In districts that have been impacted by cancelled games, a ranking system established over the final three weeks of the season will seed the teams, instead of the incomplete district records. Each coach in the district will participate.
District 6AII-2 which Muskogee is in, has had multiple games postponed or canceled. Roughers head coach Rafe Watkins said the district will use the ranking system.
Watkins said Tuesday that as of now, the make-up game with Putnam City West for next Tuesday at Indian Bowl remains scheduled.
In District 4A-4 where Hilldale and Fort Gibson play, the current standings will be used, Hilldale head coach David Blevins said. None of 4A-4's district games have been erased due to COVID-19.
In addition, if schools want to recover lost home games due to COVID-19 and cannot make these up in the regular season, they will have the option of playing beyond postseason elimination. Those games do not have to be against the opponent they were scheduled to play. Some teams have during the course of the regular season picked up non-district opponents as fill-ins for cancelled games.
OSSAA football director Mike Whaley said this was specifically decided for the benefit of lost home game revenue.
In September, Whaley sent out a letter to coaches and administrators that appeared to change the original rule of schools not being penalized for games not made up to say that forfeits would result in those situations. He offered an explanation as to why that was walked back.
"We did have some concern that we had schools that were being told they could not play games based on what they were hearing from county health (officials)," he said in a zoom press conference Tuesday. "Without schools not having the final say-so that’s where we got hung up on making them forfeit."
Whaley said when the number of games to be made up became multiple games, it made completing a full district slate impractical if not impossible with multiple games in a week.
Gore coach Brandon Tyler, whose Pirates lost two non-district games, looks upon the additional home game as advantageous in terms of recovering lost revenue should his team continue on the path it is on as leaders in District A-8. OSSAA will get all playoff ticket revenue, but host teams retain concession revenue.
"For us, that's $900 to $1,200 in sales per game," he said.
