Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 76F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.