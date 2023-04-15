In Braggs, it’s not just the “Boys of Summer” that play baseball anymore. Meet Mati Clark, a Braggs High School sophomore who’s spending her second year playing second base for the Wildcats baseball team.
“Last year there weren’t enough girls to form a softball team, so Mati approached me about playing with the boys,” said baseball coach Brad Davis. “I knew Mati had a love for sports and softball in particular, so I agreed. I thought I would have to change my approach quite a bit with a girl in the mix, but she’s such a tough little player that’s made things easier and made the guys a little tougher too because they don’t want to get shone up by a girl,” Davis laughed. “She took over the second base position instantly and was better than several of the male players.”
Mati herself was pretty down to earth about her decision to play with the guys.
“It’s a little different switching from playing with the big softball to a baseball but I saw it as being a better alternative than not playing at all.”
She also notes that dealing with male egos has sometimes been a problem.
“There have been some challenges to be sure. There are some teams we’ve played that have tried to hit me or walk me when I batted so I wouldn’t get a hit off them. Some of them will be a little rude verbally or say things like ‘Why are you playing baseball?’ or that I’ll never be as good as them. But some will tell me it’s really cool that I’m playing. But the guys on my team have always had my back and stood up for me if the trash talk started to get out of hand,” said Clark.
Coach Davis says there have also been some challenges for him in this new environment.
“I’ve had to change my vocabulary and drop phrases like ‘quit acting like a girl’ or ‘quit throwing like a girl’ and now I say, ‘act more like this girl’ when I talk to the guys,” Davis chuckled.
Clark began her athletic endeavors early and was nearly raised on the softball diamond it seems.
“My mom played softball and she had me when she was young, so I grew up around softball and started playing when I was around three,” she said. “She and my grandpa have been my main supporters. Until he passed away, my grandpa was at all my games and we both wore number 22 on our uniforms, and I still play the game for him.”
Not only has Clark been a solid hand at second base for the Wildcats, but she’s also shown her versatility elsewhere.
“Last year I tried pitching in a varsity game, and I struck out the three best players on the other team and my teammates mobbed me,” she said with pride. “This year I pitched in a junior varsity game and struck out two of three batters I faced.”
Over the years Clark has played softball, baseball, basketball, volleyball, golf, and run track and cross country, but says she likes softball best.
“Softball is not as physical as basketball and there’s not as much trash talk, and it just has more of a team community feel to it.”
As she plays with the boys of Braggs again this year, Mati Clark has one simple goal in mind.
“I want to show that I’m not just a girl playing baseball or some window dressing but that I’ve proven myself and deserve to be here.”
She seems to be well on her way to that goal as she is hitting .303 so far this year.
