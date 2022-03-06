SKIATOOK — When the Warner Lady Eagles handed seventh-ranked Fairland its worst loss of the season in a 50-35 regional championship contest on Tuesday, everything went right.
Shots were falling, rebounding and defense were great, free-throw shooting was super and the Lady Eagles kept the Lady Owls off-balance throughout.
But Saturday night in the Class 2A Area II consolation finals, it was the Owl’s chance for revenge.
Nothing went right for Warner as a berth in the state tournament went by the wayside, 51-27 at the Brooks Walton Event Center.
It appeared the Eagles (18-7) were weary after leaving it all on the court in their 61-53 area championship loss to Pocola just 24 hours earlier. The Lady Eagles were just 11-of-43 from the field. Fairland did a good job of shutting down the heart of the Warner offense in Alexis Fowler, Harlie Chesser and Jordan Jackson.
“We rebounded a lot better than we did the other night (23 rebounds to just 8 for Warner), we defended 22 (Fowler), 24 (Chesser) and 10 (Jackson) tons better and we hit our free throws tonight,” said Owls’ coach Justin Goins.
Though Jackson did manage 13 points to lead the Lady Eagles, Chesser was held to five points and Fowler was 0-for-13 from the field and just one free throw.
Fairland controlled the tempo of the game by slowing things down which frustrated the Lady Eagles into foul problems, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Lady Owls had just two field goals but were 16-of-20 from the free-throw line.
Fairland was 4-of-5 from 3-point land early in the first quarter against the Warner zone, so the Lady Eagles went to man-to-man pressure and cut a seven-point deficit to just two at one point later in the quarter.
The Lady Owls led 19-14 after one. But Fairland scored the first four points of the second quarter and Warner was never able to close the gap with difference extending to 31-20 at intermission.
“We were a little more tired than we expected to be after that game last night and they pulled the ball out and slowed things down in the first half which isn’t our game,” said Warner coach Mindi Peters.
“But we didn’t block out well and didn’t play very good defense. Things just didn’t go our way. They (Fairland) didn’t play very well against Preston yesterday so we knew they would probably come out and have a better game.”
Goin’s daughter Grace was the leading scorer with 17 for the Lady Owls (25-2). Kinley Powell and Erica Shertz added nine points each.
If there is a silver lining, it’s the fact that Warner will return all of their starters next year, except for senior Mattie Berry.
“I’m so super proud of these kids. They’re a great group of kids to coach,” said Peters. “I love our seniors and we will miss them next year, but we lose just one starter. We’ve got the other four back plus the two that played off the bench, so we’ll just get right back at it and give it all we got next year."
