While the records don’t indicate an interesting story line, the quarterbacks will when Hilldale and McLain meet at McLain High School on Friday night in a District 4A-4 battle.
Last year, these two battled for playing time at Hilldale behind a young line, and the results weren’t of the usual Hornet standards in a 4-6 season. Now, Johnnie Durossette and Mechelsidech Porter will square off against each other.
They were contrasts of attributes last year. Durossette was 88 of 148 for 1,445 yards passing and had just 48 yards rushing. Porter had 248 yards rushing and eight touchdowns yet was only 8 of 24 passing for 66 yards.
Durossette eventually got the majority of playing time. Porter left and is at his fifth school in four years, having played Hilldale as a freshman at Miami. He’s also been at Broken Arrow and Owasso.
Behind a now-matured line of returnees, Durossette and the Hornets sport a 7-1 mark, 4-1 in 4A-4, while McLain, though competitive late in a few games, is 1-6 and 0-4 behind Porter.
Durossette is 59-of-101 for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns — still behind last year’s totals. But his 219 yards rushing is as much an indication of where Hilldale has also been successful this year — running the football. That line improvement is a big reason Eric Virgil is atop the area in rushing with 1,249 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry and going over 200 yards last week against Sallisaw.
“I’ve gotten smarter with the ball, got a little faster and I’m able to make more plays with my feet than I did last year,” said Durossette.
The smarts have shown. He had 14 touchdowns passing in 2019 but nine interceptions to go with that. His 13 TDs this year are paired with just four interceptions.
On film, Hilldale coach David Blevins looks at Porter — who was also a state wrestling qualifier in Hilldale’s first season to have the sport — and doesn’t see much that he didn’t know.
“He’s gotten more reps,” he said. “He can throw, but we have to make sure to contain him because he can hurt you with his legs.”
If it looks like a storyline, it isn’t being shared by Blevins in a locker room circle.
“Our kids know he’s over there and he’s a good player, but it hasn’t been brought up,” Blevins said. “We’re just eager go go play and win every week regardless of who we’re up against.”
Oh but Durossette says they are very aware.
“It makes everyone want to play better against him this week,” he said.
Any emotion aimed at that needs to be tapered in one respect — penalties. The Hornets have had over 100 yards in penalties in two of the last three games. The 114 yards against Sallisaw last week included multiple personal fouls, two of which came in connection with other penalties.
One of those puzzled Blevins — a taunting call on Michael Oeser.
“I looked on film and I can’t find him within five yards of the play and usually, it’s hard to taunt if you’re not that close,” he said. “But we’ve talked about it. That many penalties against some of the teams on down the line will cost us. Our guys don’t want anyone ejected with Fort Gibson next week.”
The 4A-4 picture may clear somewhat this week.
Hilldale and Broken Bow with one district loss are a game behind Poteau. Fort Gibson and Sallisaw have two losses. A Hornets’ win on Friday, coupled with a Broken Bow loss to Sallisaw and a Fort Gibson loss to Poteau, would clinch the runner-up spot in the district for Hilldale. Should either Broken Bow or Fort Gibson win, it would require the Hornets to reclaim the Rock next week against its archrival in order to avoid any tiebreaker issues.
Along with the Red-White Rumble next week, Broken Bow will face Poteau and Sallisaw draws Stilwell, which like McLain and Muldrow are winless in league play and out of the picture. The 4A-4 coaches decided against taking the OSSAA option of basing seeds on rankings and is instead going with won-loss percentage, but there remains the possibility of multiple ties in the standings involving teams that have played all their games to date.
And, as it appears, second place could carry some added value. That team will be set to play the seventh-place team from 4A-3, either Catoosa or Miami. However, if neither team has a breakout that would cause them to shut down, those two teams have tentative plans to opt out jointly and play each other in week 11, an option the OSSAA has allowed teams that did not play a full 10-game regular season due to COVID. Those two had to cancel their regular season meeting because of the pandemic.
With both sitting out, the top two teams from 4A-4 will have first-round byes in what is called the play-in round.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
