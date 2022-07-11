Saturday started early for the Tangren family of Jenks.
“We thought the race started at 7:30 a.m. so we pulled up to the park shortly after six,” said Drew, the father. “So, we ended up going back home and did some things and came back at the right time.”
The “race” was the 14th annual Waterloop Trail Run through Honor Heights Park on Saturday and even though the day started early, it turned out to be a very rewarding day for the Tangren family. Fourteen-year-old Jeremiah Tangren was the overall winner of the 10K part of the race with a time of 41 minutes and 44 seconds and his 11-year-old sister Charlotte was the first female across the finish line in the accompanying 5K run in 25:22, while another Tangren, Liam, fished third overall in the 5K event.
The thermometer hovered at 95 degrees with little breeze making the run even more brutal. The course wound all over Honor Heights Park through paved and unpaved stretches with aid stations along the way to offer any first aid and a hose to cool off the runners as they ran by.
One lap around the park was the track for the 5K race while twice around was the course for the 10K runners. Most of the runners when asked said the hills along the east side of the park were the toughest part of the course but despite that Jeremiah, a member of Jenks America Running Club, said he enjoyed himself.
“It was fun to be able to beat the older runners. It was our first time to run here,” he said. “It sounded like fun with the hills and the water, so we thought we’d give it a try and I really liked it.”
The elder Tangren offered his thoughts.
“It’s a sport we can all kind of do together as a family. I’m pretty proud of them. They’re all very talented.”
Another family that had a good day at the race was the Wrigley family from Tahlequah. Anthony Wrigley made it two in a row at Waterloop in the 5K race with a winning time of 20:36, knocking nearly a minute off his time from last year, while older brother Richard finished third in the 10K, and Hannah and Ian Wrigley finished just out of the top ten in the 5K.
“It was all pretty hard with all of the ups and downs and dodging rocks and roots,” said Anthony who was running the Waterloop event for the third year. “Otherwise, it was a good, fun race that I would recommend. Over the last week I ran three 5K races to get ready for this.”
Micah Tumleson of Fort Gibson finished second overall in the 10K race with a time of 46:59 while Blanca Granados was the first female across the line in the 10K with a time of 54:05. Koulter Drake of Warner was second overall in the 5K event with a time of 22:48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.