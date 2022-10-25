All 4A-6 Fastpitch

 

MVP Player of Year Brooklyn Ellis, Hilldale

Pitcher: Kaiah Austin, Fort Gibson

Catcher: Rylin Clark, Hilldale

Catcher: Tylen Edwards, Wagoner

First base: Lexi Cramp, Hilldale

Shortstop: Landrie Sloan, Hilldale

Outfield: Layne Sloan, Hilldale

Utility: Graci Williams, Fort Gibson

Utility: Erica Hornback, Fort Gibosn

Utility: Jalyn Fourkiller, Wagoner

Coach: Darren Riddle, Hilldale

Honorable Mentions:

Bailey McClain, Hilldale

Kristjan Cantrell, Fort Gibson

Miley Wafford, Fort Gibson. 

Kendra Condict, Wagoner

Kiwi Birdtail, Wagoner

