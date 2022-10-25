All 4A-6 Fastpitch
MVP Player of Year Brooklyn Ellis, Hilldale
Pitcher: Kaiah Austin, Fort Gibson
Catcher: Rylin Clark, Hilldale
Catcher: Tylen Edwards, Wagoner
First base: Lexi Cramp, Hilldale
Shortstop: Landrie Sloan, Hilldale
Outfield: Layne Sloan, Hilldale
Utility: Graci Williams, Fort Gibson
Utility: Erica Hornback, Fort Gibosn
Utility: Jalyn Fourkiller, Wagoner
Coach: Darren Riddle, Hilldale
Honorable Mentions:
Bailey McClain, Hilldale
Kristjan Cantrell, Fort Gibson
Miley Wafford, Fort Gibson.
Kendra Condict, Wagoner
Kiwi Birdtail, Wagoner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.