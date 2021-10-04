Muskogee pounded out 31 hits in a sweep at Enid to end the regular season on Monday, winning 10-1 and 12-9.
Karsyn York’s bat was smoking in the opener, as was Jaye Barnoski’s. York was 4-for-4 and Barnoski 3-for-3, half of a contingent with two RBIs. Avery Ragsdale and Feather Johnson rounded the group out.
Jaliyah Simmons allowed just three hits and struck out two, without walking anyone.
The second game saw MHS (19-16), which clinched a winning season with the sweep, grab a 5-0 lead but wind up tied at 7 heading into the seventh. York’s leadoff double was follows by Kambri Johnson’s single to make it 8-7. Two-run singles by Shay Grissom and Peyton Jackson followed.
Johnson’s snag of a line drive representing the tying run in the bottom of the seventh finished it.
Simmons scattered 10 hits. York and Feather Johnson led the way each going 3-for-4 and Jackson had a team-best three RBIs.
Now it’s regionals Tuesday at Owasso, starting against Sand Springs at 12:30 p.m., off a long bus ride and short rest.
“I tried to get (the other regional coaches) to back it up to Wednesday and Thursday and the they kinda outvoted on that,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus.
“So I didn’t want to be that lone stranger that made them stay back another day, and I’m so old school, so we had this game on the schedule and Enid was counting on us to play these games and they didn’t want to set idle that long. But our kids are pretty tough so I’m anxious to see how they respond.”
