Lexi Cramp homered twice and Brooklyn Ellis once, and Hilldale used those to fuel a 5-3 win over Muldrow in the opening round of 4A regionals Wednesday.
Ellis led off the first with a home run to center. After Layne Sloan singled, Cramp parked one over the right field wall.
In the third, Cramp sent a two-out, first-pitch delivery to the same spot she placed her first blast, making it 4-0. It was her team-best fifth of the season.
Muldrow got three runs on three hits off Ellis in the fifth. Rylin Clark singled Ellis in wth two outs in the fifth.
Hilldale, which is hosting the regional, plays in the winner's bracket final at 6 p.m.
