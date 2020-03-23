While the news that came its way wasn’t positive, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s response to a recommended closure of all public school buildings the remainder of the school year remained as it has been since schools were postponed until April 6.
In an announcement Monday, the state Department of Education announced that Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will recommend in a Wednesday meeting that state public school buildings remain closed for the rest of the school year.
By Hofmeister’s recommendation, public school instruction would resume statewide April 6 through distance learning, which will not require teachers and students to meet in person. Extracurricular activities would not resume in person as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The post on OSSAA.com at 11:30 a.m. said that “At this time nothing has changed in terms of school closures, so the OSSAAs position outlined (previously on the website) remains unchanged.” It had no attribution.
The state basketball tournaments for classes 6A through 2A were postponed hours before they tipped off March 12.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson told the Tulsa World that if Hofmeister’s recommendation was approved, “that pretty much forces our hand (on playing the state basketball tournaments).”
The OSSAA will have a teleconference board meeting Thursday.
