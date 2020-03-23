Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.