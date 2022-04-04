The Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently announced their 2022 All-State selections across all sports — 38 athletes and 12 coaches. Two of those hail from the area — Fort Gibson’s Sydney Taylor, an all-Phoenix basketball selection, and fastpitch coach Joe Obregon.
Those selected are recognized not just through athletic performance but primarily powerful influence in their schools in terms of character and spiritual values and inspiration.
They will be recognized along with the other honorees at an event May 1. Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy will be the special guest for this event.
Tickets are available through the Oklahoma FCA State Office, (405) 285-9399.
