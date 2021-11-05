Despite having been cooped in the house and sidelined to my recliner this fall due to a broken ankle, I didn’t have to go far to find a “feel good” hunting story with a bit of history thrown in to boot.
Having grown up on a 60 acre farm in the Braggs bottoms, 83-year-old outdoorsman, Jerrel Ellis, has seen many changes over his lifetime.
“When growing up, I can remember when there weren’t any deer in the area,” said Ellis. “In the late 1930s, the Wildlife Department transported and released tan deer and 11 white fallow deer on Camp Gruber. I saw my first whitetail while fishing the upper end of Greenleaf Creek and, man, was that a thrill.”
Deer season is chock full of special memories and, in this story, the hunter happens to be a close neighbor and a good friend whose exploits go beyond the nice eight- point buck taken during this past muzzleloader season.
Living on 10 acres of land he shares with grandson Cole Cash and his family, you might say life has come full circle.
From having survived a heart attack in 2013 to having COVID-19 this summer despite being fully vaccinated, and followed up by a painful bout of shingles, these events made this deer season extra special.
Ellis, is one of the kindest, most unassuming gentlemen I know. He doesn’t like to toot his own horn. We are also members at the same church in Braggs.
Ellis returned to live on family property where life began for him. As the youngest of four brothers, he recalls roaming the sandhills of Braggs “doing what boys did back then,” quipped Ellis. “We were kin to almost everyone in the area. Ellis also had six sisters.
He began fishing at a young age and also took up hunting squirrels, rabbits and occasionally ducks.
This fall, Ellis got into the blind that his grandson had built for him. It was just a little after good shooting light when he caught movement about 70 yards away. That’s when he saw antlers.
Ellis had spotted an 8-point buck. He made a great shot so the recovery was easy.
His great-grandson loaded the buck on the tractor and took it up by the house to dress it out.
Grandson Cole Cash said, “To say I was beaming with pride would be an understatement. I was excited almost to the point of tears for him.”
“The man has taught me right from wrong on more than one occasion, and to always take responsibility for your actions no matter what the outcome may be.” noted Cash. “He’s taken me hunting and fishing whenever I’ve wanted to go from a very young age. He’s been trying to teach me how to crappie fish for the last 20-plus years but I still haven’t figured it out.”
Ellis is still showing us younger men the ropes to deer hunting.
Please take the time to introduce the next generation or two to the outdoors. It will keep them occupied for a lifetime and tends to help keep them on a positive path.
