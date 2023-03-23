All-State swimming spots were announced Friday by the Oklahoma Coaches Association and a Fort Gibson swimmer earned a spot on the roster.
Kaycie Farmer, a junior, was tabbed for a spot on the Girls East team.
Farmer earned her spot after making the finals in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley, finishing eighth in both events.
She also helped the 400 freestyle relay squad to a sixth-place finish, swimming the third leg.
The All-State games will be held at Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond at 5:30 p.m. July 24.
2023 All-State Swimming Squads
BOYS
East
Jacob Perryman, Adair; Teague Brown, Bixby; Ethan Oller, Shawnee; Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley; Bryce Lafollette, Union; Thurman Lee, Shawnee; Jack Mose, Bixby; Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville; Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Jenks.
West
Ryan Healy, Edmond North; Michael Harley, Edmond North; Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe; Kaleb Vaughn, Carl Albert; Clayton Berg, Yukon; Michael Gonzalez, Lawton Macarthur; Gunner Hamon, Altus; Nick Shaffer, Westmoore; Karsten Terrell, Marlow.
GIRLS
East
Sylvia Admire, Claremore; Piper McNeil, Shawnee; Natalie Selman, Shawnee; Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley; Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson; Kaylee Stika, Broken Arrow; Taylor Hamilton, Owasso; Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow; Alexia Sang, Owasso.
West
Torie Whitbeck, Bishop McGuinness; Allie Lewis, Bishop McGuinness; Shyann Kissinger, Enid; Jadie Brister, Norman North; Lexie Scott, Altus; Abbey Snooks, Carl Albert; Macie Middendorf, Harrah; Shelbie Price, Carl Albert; Kendall Carey, Edmond Memorial.
