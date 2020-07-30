Fort Gibson ex Madison Higley, a senior at the University of Tulsa, was among 210 total athletes on campus and 14 members of the softball team to earn the Academic All-Conference in the American Athletic Conference.
The honor requires a 3.0 GPA or higher for the academic year. A three-year letterwinner heading into last spring, Higley had 33 appearances and 13 starts for her career, with one appearance in a spring season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also a member of the Dean's List.
Higley was the Most Valuable Player on the All-Phoenix team in 2015 as a Fort Gibson senior and a four-year member of the team.
