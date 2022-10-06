STILWELL — Cole Mahaney made his return from a month-long recovery from a high ankle sprain, but unfortunately it wasn’t a triumphant one as the Fort Gibson Tigers dropped a heartbreaker to the Stilwell Indians 52-33 in a District 4A-4 matchup Thursday night at James Bradley Athletic Park.
Staying winless isn’t the only thing that the Tigers keep losing. Hunter Branch went down with 9:59 left in the second quarter with what suspected as a broken ankle as his cleat was cut off at midfield. Branch was rolled up on during a defensive play. He ended his night with two catches for 77-yards and was one catch shy of tying the career receptions record for FGHS at 86.
Mahaney, out since midway through week two with a high ankle sprain, threw for 241 yards — but with Branch’s exit, playing without his top two receivers now, and a third, Donnie Cox, was ejected just before halftime, the Tiger gunslinger had a tough time finding targets.
Cainan Mink rushed for 165 yards and passed for another 303 yards as Stilwell (4-2, 2-1) posted 630 total yards on the night.
“We lost a few starters tonight for different reasons but we have to make plays, we have to have everyone playing as a team,” said Tiger coach Ryan Nolan on the defense. “We’re so close but we just have to make some plays.”
The Tigers (0-6, 0-3) had a 9-0 lead early in the first quarter after a Landon Nail four-yard run and a 28-yard field goal by Jaiden Johnson.
Mink engineered a 10-play, 61-yard drive to pull within 9-8 with 7:52 in the first quarter then Johnson added another field goal for the Tigers to open the second quarter.
Mink found an open Dalton Christie for a 17-yard touchdown strike and put the home team up 24-12 at the half.
After a failed fourth down conversion, the Indians gave the ball back to FGHS at their own 18-yard line, then Mahaney tried to make it a game connecting with Nail from 18-yards out to pull within 31-19 with 10:50 left to play.
FGHS drove to the Indians 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter with the score 32-19, but a fumble killed any momentum. Stilwell posted two scores within 1:15 of each other to widen the lead, but the Tigers had two quick scores of their own with Johnson catching passes of 17 and 65 yards in the final five minutes.
“I am proud of our kids to keep battling, we could’ve gave up late in the game but we kept battling, we kept working and fighting, that is what we need we need to keep believing in the process, we’re going to right this ship,” said Nolan.
It was Stilwell’s first win in the last 12 meetings and the most points scored against the Tigers in the series which started in 1964.
The Tigers will travel to Madill next Thursday.
STILWELL 52, FORT GIBSON 33
FORT GIBSON 93021-33
STILWELL816820-52
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FGHS – Jaiden Johnson 28 Field Goal 9:35
FGHS – Landon Nail 4 run (kick fail) 6:54
SHS – Colby Philpot 3 run (Cainan Mink run) 2:10
Second Quarter
SHS – Philpot 3 run (Mink run) 7:52
FGHS – Johnson 34 Field Goal 6:11
SHS – Dalton Christie 17 pass from Mink (Mink run) 1:03
Third Quarter
SHS – Mink 5 run (Christie pass from Mink) 9:21
Fourth Quarter
FGHS – Nail 18 pass from Cole Mahaney (Johnson kick) 10:16
SHS – Ethan Richards 15 run (Richards pass from Mink) 6:49
SHS – Christie 24 pass from Mink (run fail) 5:34
FGHS – Johnson 17 pass from Mahaney (Johnson kick) 4:35
SHS – Tray Chuculate 48 run (kick blocked) 4:23
FGHS – Johnson 65 pass from Mahaney (Johnson kick) 3:59
TEAM STATS
FGHS SHS
First Downs 16 30
Rushes-Yards 25-105 50-327
Passing Yards 241 303
Passes C-A-I 14-31-0 15-23-0
Punts-Avg. 3-30 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-125 15-185
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FGHS, Landon Nail 14-71
SHS, Cainan Mink 16-105
Passing: FGHS, Cole Mahaney 14-31-241-0-(2TD)
SHS, Cainan Mink 15-23-303-0-(TD)
Receiving: FGHS, Hunter Branch 2-77, Jaiden Johnson 4-122, Landon Nail 4-34,
SHS, Dalton Christie 8-180
