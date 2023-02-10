FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe would just as soon see the 80 percent shooting start every night.
He’ll settle for his team being in typical February form.
Indeed, they appear to be just that.
No. 15 Fort Gibson atoned for another tough overtime loss to a ranked opponent, and wrapped up the Verdigris Valley Conference title with a 58-51 win over No. 6 Verdigris on Friday night at Harrison Fieldhouse.
“Four conference teams ranked above us and we win the conference. That’s a pretty incredible testament to a never say die mentality,” said Lowe after his 16-5 team notched their 12th consecutive win.
That includes Verdigris (split), No. 9 Wagoner (sweep with the loss coming in the Lincoln Christian Tournament), No. 14 Locust Grove (swept) and the lone team they did not play, No. 13 Oologah.
“At 5-5 after the Wagoner loss (in overtime), at 5-5 I’m sure people were writing us off. I know what we’re capable of shooting because we do it every day in practice, but I think they finally understood what we say about trusting the process and play the game the same way we practice. When we do that, we’re fun to watch,” Lowe added.
Stephanie Hickman was a big part of that 8-of-10 first quarter with her three treys. She had five on the night and a team-high 15 points. Laynee Stanley’s 3 had it at a 10-point lead, 20-10, late in the period.
The Lady Tigers cooled to 4-of-7 in the second quarter. Morgan Borgstadt had nine of Verdigris’ 12 points in the second quarter as the Lady Cardinals lost just a point off the deficit, trailing the hosts 33-25 at the half.
Brynlee Brown had eight points in the third for Verdigris (17-4)and Whiteley, who finished with 12, and Stanley, with 10, would pick up their third fouls in the third, Stanley fouling Maddy Daniels on a missed 3 at the buzzer. Daniels hit all three to send the game to the fourth tied at 41.
Whiteley turned the same trick 39 seconds into the fourth. She made her trey and added the free throw after being fouled by Borgstadt, her third. Fort Gibson led 45-41, and would stay in front from that point. Borgstadt, with 21 points through three quarters, was 0-for-4 in the fourth.
Snell and Frost collected some key points along the way. Frost finished with nine points and Snell had seven.
Boys: Fort Gibson 69, Verdigris 64
The second game featured a similar plot — Verdigris beat Fort Gibson in the last meeting in overtime in December just eight days after losing by double-digits in the Inola tourney.
For the home team, going to 6-16, the third time would be the charm.
Balanced scoring — Blane Scott had 18, Karl Garrett 17, Cooper Wicks 14 and Cooper Crawley with 10 — helped the Tigers lead most of the contest, including double-digits for a while in the second. They kept command in the second half but couldn’t fully pull away, and actually struggled some scoring in the fourth, outscoring the Cardinals 9-7.
“Much needed win,” FGHS coach Todd Dickerson said. “We’re a little better than we were those other two times. Guys are starting to fill their roles and the ball was moved around out there good.”
The Tigers last put together consecutive wins on Jan. 13 and 19 — Miami 56-36 for their biggest margin of victory and the upset of 5A Tulsa Hale 67-61 to start the Old Fort Classic. They had lost seven consecutive before beating Jay on Tuesday.
They close next Tuesday at Bishop Kelley then play their final home game of the season in districts on Friday against Sallisaw.
