Last season was a memorable one on the soccer pitch for Billy Whitehead. His Fort Gibson Lady Tigers captured their first state soccer title, as well as his career first, with a shootout win over Metro Christian last May.
This week, he received notice that he was the honoree as Oklahoma Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
This year’s honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in 2020-21 as well as “lifetime community achievement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching, according to the release.
Fort Gibson under Whitehead last season was 15-3 and handed Metro Christian its only loss of the season. The Lady Tigers had lost in the finals in 2013 and again in 2015. Whitehead became head coach in 2018. He had previously served as the assistant boys coach under Todd Friend, and helped the boys to a title in 2017.
He was also the All-Phoenix area Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.