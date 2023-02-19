Fort Gibson’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Kolb, Zackary Bates, Ian Jorgensen and Brodey Massad had the Tigers’ best finish in the Class 5A state swimming meet on Saturday in Edmond.
The quartet took fifth in 3:40.92, a cut of almost two seconds off that same position in qualifying.
The 200 medley relay was sixth in 1:50.95 with the same four swimmers.
Kolb’s sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley was tops for the Tigers (2:15.36) after a 2:16.16 to put himself sixth in qualifying. Bates was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.71) and Kolb eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.65),
B races showed Massad third in the 200 free (2:00.16) and third in the 100 breast (1:06.71).
Michael Martinez, Luke Steele, Josh Miller and Jorgensen were third in the 200 free relay (1:48.33).
The Tigers were eighth overall. Bishop Kelley was champion.
Fort Gibson’s Kaycie Farmer was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.00), moving up one spot from prelims. She was eighth in the 200 individual medley in 2:35.28.
Joanna Martinez, Addison Rouse, Shyann Gray and Aspen White were sixth in the 200 free relay (1:57.21), maintaining their qualifying spot. White, Addison Rouse, Farmer and Kassie Stach were sixth in the 400 free relay (4:09.65), same as prelims but three seconds faster.
White won the B final in the 50 freestyle (28.02). Stach first in the B 200 free (2:20.16) and 500 free (6:34.39) with Gray second in 6:38.91. Phoebe Colbert was second in the B 100 butterfly, 1:11.94.
The Lady Tigers were seventh in the team standings with Shawnee winning it.
Oktaha’s Mia Keeter, who qualified for state in two events, had a best of fourth in the B-final 50 free in 28.68.
