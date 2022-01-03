Three fighters rang in 2002 this weekend ready to ring somebody’s bell.
Alfred “Freight Train” Walker, Steven Moore and Cameron Veales were there to talk up an MMA fight night set for Feb. 5 at Muskogee Civic Center.
All three represent the River City MMA Team.
Walker’s opponent for the main event is still in negotiation and will be announced no later than Jan. 14, the deadline for submission to the state boxing commission. Moore will fight Isaacs Sifuentes out of Fort Smith as part of the card.
Still, particularly for Walker and Moore, and maybe more so for Walker, it’s huge, regardless of who they stand across from.
Walker, a Muskogee native, is 34. He’s transitioning to MMA, sandwiching kickboxing around two stints in the former.
He was 29-2 in kickboxing. In MMA, he was 7-5 in that first window, much of it in the early part of the last decade.
At 34, the window for a breakthrough in MMA is narrowing.
“I only got so many years in this MMA world … to show out for my family, my faith,” he said. “I’ve been working very hard to get to where I am now and I’m excited to show everyone what I’ve been preparing for.”
Everyone includes this opportunity before the community he calls home.
Ty Pilgrim, a one-time manager and owner of Thunder Boxing Gym here who now serves as coach of the River City squad, took Walker on during his first run in MMA about 10 years ago. They tried boxing — he was 4-8 at one time he fought at the Civic Center in 2017 and even so, won impressively against a guy who was unbeaten at the time.
His real success was in kickboxing, winning three belts at 145 and 150 pounds, and $10,000 in an event in Tulsa, but in the highly popular MMA and specifically the UFC, there’s better money there than in continuing in kickboxing. Some avenues were explored overseas but to hear Pilgrim, a native of Germany who has spent time locally running his gym and coaching both football and soccer at multiple high schools around the area, they “weren’t interesting enough.”
Thus, the goal is finding a way onto a UFC pay-per-view card.
“We identified real quick that we had to go to kickboxing. He’d never done it and he developed success there, with his two losses coming against fighters out of his weight class,” Pilgrim said. “It’s so important that he’s making this comeback right now, but the window is short. He cannot afford to lose a single fight.”
Walker, still fighting at 145 pounds, spoke with confidence at the road ahead, as uncertain as the start is.
“I’ve trained for opponents where things happen someone gets switched up, and (the opponent) may come in and fight a totally different fight plan,” Walker said. “I’ve trained for certain individuals but it’s about training to get the job done. As long as I’m ready for me and in tune with myself, I’m the baddest man on the planet.”
Moore, a 155-pounder, moved to the area recently from Minnesota.
“Family and the opportunity to train with guys like Ty,” Moore said in what got him him down here. “I was looking for coaches to tell me what I was doing wrong and what I could do to get better. I’m 34 as well so the window is closing for me and we’re trying to get some big things before I’m done.”
His uncle made the connection with Pilgrim during a tire rotation at a shop in Warner. Pilgrim was impressed by Moore’s willingness to make such a disruptive life move.
“You’re talking about a 10-hour drive or however long, and to pick up and move everything down here and to further a career and put in the time, that’s the type of fighter I’m looking for as a coach,” Pilgrim said.
Veales is an 135-pound amateur with a bigger window at 22.
“I’ve got great teammates, so I’m in no rush. It’s just more or less about winning this time," he said.
Walker has great followers.
“I wouldn’t be where I am if not for the following I have,” he said. “Coming to Muskogee it creates more (of an opportunity to connect) with those who don’t know who I am. It’s coming out and fighting and giving back to the community and see my kids come out, friends of my kids, and my training partners having their people come out.”
Ticket information will be out soon.
