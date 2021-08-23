It was a scrimmage, but as far as dress rehearsals go, Travis Hill was a happy man, even after watching film over the weekend of his Roughers at the Jenks Trojan Preview last Friday.
Muskogee beat Class 5A defending champ Carl Albert 9-6 in a simulated half in game conditions, and had nice rotations with Jenks, Tulsa Washington and Bartlesville as the peak heat bore down on Allan Trimble Stadium.
“I knew I liked the effort. You don’t know about technique until you see film,” Hill said. “In the end we weren’t just excited about effort but in terms of what we saw on technique and what we’re asking to do, if there was anything negative, it was something we’ll fix quick. Extremely pleased with what we saw from that perspective as well.”
The bad news was the questionable or out list for Friday's season opener at Indian Bowl.
The Roughers were banged up at multiple positions. What Hill did say is that starting running back Brandon Tolbert (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Givens (concussion) won’t play in the season opener. Tolbert had 93 yards on nine carries against Carl Albert. In their place, Hill said Latavion Johnson, a freshman, will rotate with sophomore Israel Martin and senior Brendan Wilson will go by committee at that spot.
So at times, two freshmen will be in the Muskogee backfield. One, Jamarian Ficklin, will make his first start at quarterback after an impressive scrimmage and winning the battle between he and two others over the summer.
Hill conceded it’s not the ideal way to begin any year, let alone one where the competition isn’t an Oklahoma-like season tuneup. It’s the Greenwood Bulldogs, the defending Arkansas Class 6A champions and a team that’s won 10 state titles over the last 20 years.
“You’re throwing young guys into the fire a little too quick that we wouldn’t have planned on and that’s the only thing that bothers me,” Hill said. “But again, their effort was unreal. I don’t remember any kids playing harder in a scrimmage before. Yes, it’s a scrimmage, but that’s how we start.
“Under those circumstances, you wouldn’t want to play the kind of well-old machine we’ll see. They’re a veteran team, they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They played games in the spring, they scrimmaged twice before us. That helps them.”
But he added, he’ll take his chances. For one, If a freshman is impressive enough to win the QB job — and they’ve seen that in Ficklin all the way back to middle school — he’s impressive.
“The cup is half full,” he said. “I like our kids, and we’ll ask some young people to go out and play like they did Friday night. It’s a non-district game. If we get better again, we have a chance to compete and if we don’t get better, it’s irrelevant anyway. But I expect to have some highlights.”
Two positions which will be stable are the two cornerback spots decided after Friday’s scrimmage. Keondre Johns, a 6-foot-1 senior, and Jarin Riggs-Brown, a 6-3 sophomore, locked those starting roles up. For the game Muskogee had 145 yards of offense while limiting the Titans to just 74 yards including no pass completions in five attempts.
Back at quarterback, the backup QB gave Muskogee an added shot of confidence Friday.
Ficklin had to come out on the decisive play due to his helmet coming off on the previous play. Sophomore Jacob Jones, with a key block at tackle going down, improvised with his feet and heaved a touchdown pass to Jayden Bell.
“It was nice to see the young man make a play on his own under pressure. It wasn’t a coach play, it was him making it,” Hill said. “We know he’s a competitor. He was voted a team captain, which shows what the team thinks about him.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
