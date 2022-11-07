Class 6A Division I
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Union (8)
(10-0)
40
2
2. Bixby
(9-1)
31
1
3. Jenks
(8-2)
21
5
4. Norman North
(8-2)
18
3
5. Mustang
(8-1)
9
4
Others receiving votes: Edmond North 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Stillwater (8)
(10-0)
40
1
2. Choctaw
(9-1)
31
2
3. Deer Creek-Edmond
(9-1)
21
4
4. Muskogee
(9-1)
20
3
5. B.T. Washington
(6-2)
8
5
Others receiving votes: none.
< TD>8
Class 5A
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Coweta (8)
(10-0)
80
1
2. Grove
(10-0)
70
2
3. Del City
(8-2)
60
3
4. McGuinness
(8-1)
56
4
5. Carl Albert
(8-2)
54
5
6. Collinsville
(9-1)
35
7
7. McAlester
(8-2)
33
6
8. Midwest City
(8-2)
22
9. Guthrie
(8-2)
21
9
10. Elgin
(8-2)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4.
Class 4A
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Cushing (8)
(10-0)
80
1
2. Elk City
(9-1)
64
2
3. Bethany
(9-1)
61
3
4. Poteau
(8-2)
54
4
5. Tuttle
(8-2)
50
5
6. Blanchard
(7-3)
37
6
7. Wagoner
(7-3)
34
9
8. Hilldale
(8-2)
29
7
9. Newcastle
(7-3)
18
8
10. Broken Bow
(7-3)
6
10
Others receiving votes: Ad a 5. Clinton 2.
Class 3A
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Metro Christian (6)
(10-0)
78
1
2. Lincoln Christian (1)
(9-1)
72
2
3. Verdigris (1)
(9-1)
63
3
4. Heritage Hall
(9-1)
57
4
5. Perkins-Tryon
(8-2)
45
5
6. Cascia Hall
(8-2)
41
6
7. Lone Grove
(8-2)
27
7
8. Stigler
(8-2)
22
T9
9. Muldrow
(8-2)
20
8
10. Marlow
(7-3)
11
T9
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 2. Kingfisher 1. Holland Hall 1.
Class 2A
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Washington (7)
(10-0)
77
1
2. Rejoice Christian School
(10-0)
71
2
3. Millwood (1)
(9-1)
66
3
4. Vian
(8-2)
51
4
5. Eufaula
(9-1)
44
5
6. Sequoyah-Claremore
(9-1)
36
6
7. Prague
(9-1)
25
8
8. Jones
(7-3)
22
T10
9. Davis
(9-1)
17
9
10. Kiefer
(9-1)
15
7
Others receiving votes: Vinita 11. Victory Christian 5.
Class 1A
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Ringling (6)
(10-0)
74
1
2. Hominy (1)
(10-0)
69
2
3. Gore (1)
(10-0)
66
3
4. Fairview
(10-0)
60
4
5. Colcord
(10-0)
49
5
6. Tonkawa
(9-1)
42
6
7. Christian Heritage Academy
(8-2)
28
7
8. Quapaw
(9-1)
19
8
9. Crescent
(8-1)
14
10
10. Walters
(9-1)
6
9
Others receiving votes: Boone-Apache 5. Minco 5. Wynnewood 2. Stroud 1.
Class B
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Oklahoma Bible (7)
(10-0)
35
1
2. Laverne
(8-1)
30
2
3. Dewar (1)
(9-0)
22
3
4. Seiling
(9-1)
21
5. Regent Prep
(9-0)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Turpin 2.
Class C
School
Record
Points
Prv
1. Tipton (5)
(10-0)
37
1
2. Waynoka (3)
(10-0)
35
2
3. Maud
(10-0)
20
3
4. Timberlake
(9-1)
19
4
5. Wesleyan Christian
(9-1)
9
5
Others receiving votes: none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.