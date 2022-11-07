Class 6A Division I

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Union (8)

(10-0)

40

2

2. Bixby

(9-1)

31

1

3. Jenks

(8-2)

21

5

4. Norman North

(8-2)

18

3

5. Mustang

(8-1)

9

4

Others receiving votes: Edmond North 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Stillwater (8)

(10-0)

40

1

2. Choctaw

(9-1)

31

2

3. Deer Creek-Edmond

(9-1)

21

4

4. Muskogee

(9-1)

20

3

5. B.T. Washington

(6-2)

8

5

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 5A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Coweta (8)

(10-0)

80

1

2. Grove

(10-0)

70

2

3. Del City

(8-2)

60

3

4. McGuinness

(8-1)

56

4

5. Carl Albert

(8-2)

54

5

6. Collinsville

(9-1)

35

7

7. McAlester

(8-2)

33

6

8. Midwest City

(8-2)

22

9. Guthrie

(8-2)

21

9

10. Elgin

(8-2)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4.

Class 4A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Cushing (8)

(10-0)

80

1

2. Elk City

(9-1)

64

2

3. Bethany

(9-1)

61

3

4. Poteau

(8-2)

54

4

5. Tuttle

(8-2)

50

5

6. Blanchard

(7-3)

37

6

7. Wagoner

(7-3)

34

9

8. Hilldale

(8-2)

29

7

9. Newcastle

(7-3)

18

8

10. Broken Bow

(7-3)

6

10

Others receiving votes: Ad a 5. Clinton 2.

Class 3A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Metro Christian (6)

(10-0)

78

1

2. Lincoln Christian (1)

(9-1)

72

2

3. Verdigris (1)

(9-1)

63

3

4. Heritage Hall

(9-1)

57

4

5. Perkins-Tryon

(8-2)

45

5

6. Cascia Hall

(8-2)

41

6

7. Lone Grove

(8-2)

27

7

8. Stigler

(8-2)

22

T9

9. Muldrow

(8-2)

20

8

10. Marlow

(7-3)

11

T9

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 2. Kingfisher 1. Holland Hall 1.

Class 2A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Washington (7)

(10-0)

77

1

2. Rejoice Christian School

(10-0)

71

2

3. Millwood (1)

(9-1)

66

3

4. Vian

(8-2)

51

4

5. Eufaula

(9-1)

44

5

6. Sequoyah-Claremore

(9-1)

36

6

7. Prague

(9-1)

25

8

8. Jones

(7-3)

22

T10

9. Davis

(9-1)

17

9

10. Kiefer

(9-1)

15

7

Others receiving votes: Vinita 11. Victory Christian 5.

Class 1A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Ringling (6)

(10-0)

74

1

2. Hominy (1)

(10-0)

69

2

3. Gore (1)

(10-0)

66

3

4. Fairview

(10-0)

60

4

5. Colcord

(10-0)

49

5

6. Tonkawa

(9-1)

42

6

7. Christian Heritage Academy

(8-2)

28

7

8. Quapaw

(9-1)

19

8

9. Crescent

(8-1)

14

10

10. Walters

(9-1)

6

9

Others receiving votes: Boone-Apache 5. Minco 5. Wynnewood 2. Stroud 1.

Class B

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Oklahoma Bible (7)

(10-0)

35

1

2. Laverne

(8-1)

30

2

3. Dewar (1)

(9-0)

22

3

4. Seiling

(9-1)

21

5. Regent Prep

(9-0)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Turpin 2.

Class C

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Tipton (5)

(10-0)

37

1

2. Waynoka (3)

(10-0)

35

2

3. Maud

(10-0)

20

3

4. Timberlake

(9-1)

19

4

5. Wesleyan Christian

(9-1)

9

5

Others receiving votes: none.

 

