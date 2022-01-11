First-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (61)14-115253
2. Alabama13-214641
3. Michigan12-213612
4. Cincinnati13-113494
5. Baylor12-212596
6. Ohio St.11-212477
7. Oklahoma St.12-211779
8. Notre Dame11-210395
9. Michigan St.11-2102611
10. Oklahoma11-296614
11. Mississippi10-39268
12. Utah10-485110
13. Pittsburgh11-374113
14. Clemson10-353819
15. Wake Forest11-353320
16. Louisiana-Lafayette13-151716
17. Houston12-251321
18. Kentucky10-344625
19. BYU10-343512
20. NC State9-338218
21. Arkansas9-437122
22. Oregon10-436415
23. Iowa10-417117
24. Utah St.11-3163-
25. San Diego St.12-2137-

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.

