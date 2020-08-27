Hilldale’s offense, which struggled most of last year, showed two important facets of successful ball movement in its final tune-up Thursday night — the big play and ball control
Quarterback Johnnie Durossette and Dylan Walker bookended the Tahlequah scrimmage with TD pass connections of 70 yards and 33 yards in a 14-0 outcome in a non-stop 20-minute tussle. Later against Skiatook in the same format, the Hornets had one possession and chewed up 10 minutes, driving the field and capping it all with a 3-yard run by backup quarterback Michael Oeser, who figures to use his bull-like running ability in some form or fashion when the regular season kicks off next week against Tulsa Rogers.
The 7-0 outcome stood up.
“We’ve got some plays for Dylan to succeed and he’s doing a really good job catching the football,” Hilldale head coach David Blevins said. “I’m still waiting on my phone to start ringing for this kid to get recruited but we’ll see how that goes.”
And then came the 10-minute, 18-play drive. No play was more than a 14-yard pass from Durossette to Jaxson Whittaker, who for the night was 3-of-3 on PATs. Oeser and running back Eric Virgil did most of the ground churning, with Oeser finishing it off.
The Hornets had one fumble all told and recovered that.
Defensively, the Hornets surrendered just three first downs in all. Two on Tahlequah’s best drive ended in an interception by Brayson Lawson.
Blevins was pleased with both the condition and effort this time in comparison with last week’s outing with Lincoln Christian and Beggs The Class 4A Hornets opened against 5A Tahlequah, then took a break while Tahlequah took on Skiatook, then finished with the latter, which is down this year from 5A.
“Our shape was better,” Blevins said. “With Skiatook going two scrimmages in a row and playing their JV on defense late, I mean it’s harder to go back-to-back. But you can’t get mad at a defense that doesn’t let a 5A team or a top 4A team score. I was really pleased with the effort out there.”
The Hornets, 4-6 a year ago, kick off 2020 at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
