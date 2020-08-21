A runaround of week 1 of area scrimmages as schools finally faced opponents for the first time this summer:
One and done
Jenks’ huge offensive line overmatched Muskogee in what was a 24-6 scrimmage outcome Friday at Allan Trimble Stadium.
“We knew if a team was big up front and go downhill, that would be an Achilles heel for us. They went with their power game and double tight ends and gashed us early, then got us on two third-and-longs and three big pass plays,” Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins said.
“Here’s the thing. We focused on technique tonight. But if we’re against Jenks in normal circumstances, we’re going to stunt, we’re going to bring people and make the quarterback uncomfortable. Staying in base you won’t get too good against them but we’ll get better. I thought our heart really showed the second half after we talked.”
T.K. Thompson got an interception that set up a touchdown run by Brandon Tolbert.
“I was proud of our offensive line and our running backs played well,” Watkins said. “I thought (Antonio) Zapata and Jayden Bell played well at receiver. The defensive line, while undersized, played hard.”
Muskogee opens the regular season at Bishop McGuinness next Friday.
Hornets impress
Hilldale beat defending Class 3A champion Lincoln Christian 14-7 in a simulated game situation scrimmage at Beggs on Friday.
Dylan Walker had a long touchdown reception from Johnnie Durossette, and Darrin Hays had a 2-yard run. Walker also had an interception for a touchdown but in scrimmage rules, the play was whistled dead at the point of the pickoff. Jaden McWilliams also came up with a turnover on a fumble recovery forced by a group effort of Hornets.
In a 15-play offense and defense sequence by Hilldale and Beggs, the Hornets were outscored two touchdowns to one. Mike Oeser had the rushing touchdown for Hilldale.
““We looked good, we’re still not all the way there in terms of the shape we need to be but it was good to hit somebody else for sure,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “Beggs had a lot of speed for a 2A team and it’s hard to get in a flow with 15 plays.
“Super happy with the effort If we get in a little better shape we can be a pretty good football team.”
Hilldale gets Tahlequah and Skiatook at home on Thursday in the Hornets’ final tune-up.
Fort Gibson: Nothing for granted
Fort Gibson lost the regulation session against Cascia Hall, but won the overtime, so to speak.
Two goal line sets got a touchdown run from Deven Woodworth and a field goal from Jaxon Purdue in the 10-7 red zone skirmish that capped the night Friday at Fort Gibson.
In the simulated game situation, Cascia Hall scored the only TD, in the second quarter.
Tigers coach Greg Whiteley saw some kinks in the spread attack he’s installing.
“We sputtered on offense, they sputtered on offense, but I was pleased with our effort and the way they came out and handled everything,” Whiteley said. “It was just fun. I tell my kids every day we’re fortunate to coach and play games right now because not everyone will, so don’t take anything for granted.”
Fort Gibson gets Oologah next Friday in the final tuneup.
At Checotah, Wagoner defense shines
Wagoner’s defense with nine starters back from a Class 4A semifinal trip, held Checotah to minus 17 yards and Poteau to minus 1 in a three-way scrimmage at Checotah.
“Going into the season we had a feeling we could be exceptional on defense,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. They put great effort into the offeseason and weight room and you can see a difference in their strength and speed. They played really fast tonight. All three levels we played well but I thought the line was dominant.”
Chochee Watson drew praise from Condict for his overall play up front.
Bulldogs linebacker Kaden Charboneau had an interception against the hosts. Charboneau and Braden Drake also had fumble recoveries on the hight.
The Wagoner offense got one score in each session. Sawyer Jones had a 20-yard pass play to Chase Nanni for a score, and Braden Drake broke loose for 40 yards and a score against Poteau.
Drake had 79 yards rushing in three plays against Poteau, which knocked off Wagoner last year and went on to win the 4A title.
Poteau and Checotah each scored once against one another. Matt Clover connected with Malachi Harris for a 30-yard touchdown for the Wildcats.
Wagoner is at Claremore next Thursday. Checotah hosts Holdenville and Hartshorne starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
