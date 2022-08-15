The Lady Tigers of Broken Arrow were a model of consistency Monday as they banged out 16 hits — all singles — on their way to a 16-2 victory over the Muskogee Roughers in District 6A-4 action and the home opener for the Lady Roughers after 10 consecutive road games to begin 2022.
The Lady Tigers didn’t always hit the ball hard with several bloopers into the short outfield, a soft line drive just out of reach of an infielder or a seeing-eye grounder. But they got the job done scoring three runs in the second inning, four in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and finishing with a five-spot in the seventh.
Meanwhile the Lady Roughers (2-9, 1-3 in 6A-4), coming off the Broken Arrow Tournament where they played six games in two days, struggled at the plate getting just four hits against three Broken Arrow pitchers.
Muskogee got both of their runs in the fourth inning as Jayliah Simmons opened the inning with a hit and scored on a double by Kambri Johnson. Then with two outs, Feather Johnson delivered an RBI single and reached second on a walk to Kye Carter.
But Loriah Stewart popped out to second to end the inning and the Lady Roughers didn’t get another runner past first base while registering six strikeouts over the final three innings.
“We just didn’t play very well,” said a disappointed Rougher coach Mark Dicus. “We kicked it around some, and we just haven’t played like that in a while. We didn’t hit it but that’s a credit to BA with good people in the circle. I think we were a little tired after the Broken Arrow Tournament but that’s not to make an excuse.
“I know the score might not show it, but I think we fought hard and played hard but not enough to beat a good team like Broken Arrow.”
Kambri Johnson, Feather Johnson, Simmons and Shay Grissom all collected hits for Muskogee while Broken Arrow (5-1, 1-0) was led by Maddie Messenger who went five-for-five with an RBI and Josie Henson who was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.
The Lady Roughers continue district play Tuesday as they travel to Del City for a doubleheader.
