It’s taken a while, but finally, a moment of truth for Connors State men’s basketball and coach Bill Muse.
Thanks to the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association’s shut down of fall sports last summer due to concerns over the pandemic, the Cowboys, who usually tip off in November, will take the court for the first time Wednesday when they play Mid-American University JV at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
It’s literally their first competition against anyone but themselves — a variance from what Jamie Fisher and the Connors women did with three scrimmages.
“We didn’t schedule any,” Muse said. “We were able to get in about 40 practices in the fall when one player got COVID and with the semester break we were off about seven weeks until we got back at it Jan. 4.
“It’s going to be a learning process chemistry-wise. We only had intrasquad scrimmages.”
Ten freshmen and a transfer join two returning starters, a redshirt and role player for Muse in his 29th season. He’ll also add his son Bill Jr., as an assistant coach. Muse Jr. is himself a former Cowboy who played high school ball at Hilldale, then after Connors, had stints at Coastal Carolina and Southern Mississippi.
Jahcoree Ealy, a 6-5 wing man from Demascus, Arkansas, averaged 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last year and was a first-team selection on the OCAC All-Freshman team.
“Coree has got a big, big upside and I’m really anticipating him having a big year,” said Muse.
Also, back in the fold is the Cowboys' muscle man, Jarquavious Cain, a 6-6 forward from Jonesboro, Arkansas. He averaged 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds a game in 2020. He had a season high 27 points against Cedar Valley and scored over 20 points in eight games.
“Jarquavious is undersized for a forward but he gets a lot done with his athleticism,” said Muse. “He’s strong and plays extremely hard which makes up for his lack of size and he’s usually having to guard players bigger than him.”
Jace Jordan out of Broken Bow saw action off the bench with a season-high 18 points. Redshirt 6-11 freshman Oumar Keita from Hazard, Kentucky, tore his ACL in preseason last year and his recovery has been slow.
Immediate help is anticipated in NSU transfer Gavin Harris, a 6-4 guard from Jackson, Missouri.
The Cowboys should have good depth at the guard spot thanks to the incoming freshmen. The most notable has been Brandon Taylor from Coppell, Texas who looks to run the point for the Cowboys.
“He’s a good facilitator and good scorer when needed and he knows how to set an offense up and run a team. He’s pretty much a pure point guard,” said the Cowboy coach.
On the women’s side, Fisher has eight sophomores, one being a transfer, which is the most he’s had in his nine years at CSC, this his sixth season as head coach.
The Cowgirls open on Thursday, hosting Oklahoma Wesleyan JV at 5 p.m. Two days later, they’ll host NJCAA No. 3 South Plains (Texas) in a 2 p.m. contest.
“We’ve had two scrimmages in the fall and one last Saturday with two canceled and spent a lot of time on strength and conditioning in the fall,” Fisher said. “We’ve got a better understanding of where we’re at in some ways but by this time normally you’d have 14-15 games and a really good idea of where we’re at against competition.”
Fisher has three starters back. Jasmyn Taylor, a 6-0 guard/forward out of Austin, Texas, was the most consistent of those starters. Cheyenne Crain, a 5-4 guard out of Mounds, started some. Chalynn Mayes, a 6-0 center from Muldrow, was averaging 17 points per game before tearing her PCL early last season. She’s healthy and Fisher said she’ll be the go-to player in their post-oriented offense.
Zippora Johnson, a 6-4 center, is the transfer. She had limited playing time at Chicago State out of Paducah, Kentucky last year and Fisher hopes with more live reps, she’ll be an asset quickly.
While there’s a clog of sophomores on the lineup card, one freshman that could make an early impact is Kionce Woods, a 6-1 freshman out of Dallas. She’s the daughter of John Woods, a standout for Muse before moving on to Missouri to finish his career.
Zoja Zekovic, a 6-3 freshman post from Montenegro, and Okay’s Shayni Green, a 5-2 guard, are other freshman to keep an eye on.
Both the men's and women's schedules are backloaded, with the regular season extended until early April.
“It’s consuming pretty much the entire semester,” Muse said.
Connors media assistant Nick Hampton contributed to the story.
