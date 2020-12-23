Chester Pittman, the first Black football player at Oklahoma State, has died.
He was 83.
Pittman arrived in Stillwater in the fall of 1957. He was one of four Black football players in the freshman class, but after the fall semester, the rest failed to make their grades and left campus.
Pittman became a varsity starter as a sophomore in the fall of 1958 and lettered in 1959.
Pittman was part of the first integrated football team at Wewoka High School in 1956. He and his teammates from Wewoka Douglass High School, the all-Black school, were combined with the football team at Wewoka High, and Pittman was a star. He scored 22 touchdowns as a senior, including 14 rushing, four passing and four on kickoff returns.
