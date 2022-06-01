The first of three Connors State Showcases for regional baseball talent starts Thursday at four locations — Connors State, Warner High School, Hilldale High School and Checotah High School.
In all, 39 teams ranging from 15-under to 18-under will play through Sunday.
There is no title at stake.
Southeast Prospects (Warner-Fort Gibson-Oktaha)
Sandlot (Tulsa)
Ada
Pryor
Perfect Timing (Springdale, Ark.)
Walkoff (Tulsa)
Risin (OKC)
Evo Elite (Grove, OK)
Scissortails (Tulsa)
Future Elite (OKC)
Bad Company (OKC)
River Rats (Tahlequah)
Dirty Birds (OKC)
Diamond Prospects (Midwest City)
Wake and Rake (Woodward)
Sportsman (Fort Smith)
Citius (Oklahoma City)
Southern Elevation (OKC??)
Tecumseh
Extra Effort (OKC)
Springdale, Ark.
Dawgs (Muskogee/Inola/Wagoner)
